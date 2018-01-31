Late Sheila Ryan, The Abbey, Templemore

The death occurred on December 7th 2017 of Sheila Ryan, The Abbey, Templemore. Sheila died peacefully in South Tipperary General Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Sheila (nee O'Sullivan) was born on the 16th November 1933 to parents Michael and Elizabeth. She was the second eldest of eight children and grew up on the shores of Kenmare Bay - a place that was always dear to her heart. Such was her love for Kenmare she regularly reminded people that the Kingdom county surpassed the Premier county !

Having attended the local national school at Dawros she completed her secondary education in Kenmare. From there she moved to Clifden, Co. Galway to train as a cook. On qualifying her first employment was in Kilcoran Lodge Hotel near Cahir. Soon after, she moved to work in Cullens Hotel (now Foleys) in Templemore.

Here she met Seamus Ryan from The Abbey whom she married in 1956. They had five children together - Seamus, Mary, Michael, Celia and Con.

Their happy marriage ended in 1972 with the untimely death of her husband Seamus who died of leukaemia, following a short illness. At a young age she was left a widow with her five children. Sheila's stamina, her boundless energy and ability to multitask served her well as she took on the task of caring for her children and the farm single-handedly.

Sheila was blessed with great neighbours and this neighbourliness was reciprocated as Sheila was always available to help her neighbours - acting as taxi for Mass, shopping, medical appointments, hospital visits etc.

Over the years she passed her caring nature and motivation to both her children and grandchildren. She guided them on their way. She was a woman with many sayings and mantras which she impressed upon them such as 'Do it right or don't do it at all' and 'Learning is no great weight on your brain'.

Cooking was her forté. The kettle never came off the fire and she could make a dinner out of nothing. No-one ever left the house hungry. Her Christmas puddings, boiled fruit cakes, porter cakes and bread and butter puddings were legendary.

Bhí grá ar leith aici don Ghaeilge. D'usáid sí ár dteanga dúchais go han mhinic. Chaith sí isteach focal nó dhó as Gaeilge aon uair a bhí seans aici.

Throughout her life she was a truly wonderful woman with a great sense of humour. She valued everyone and at The Abbey her door was always open. She was always at home for her children and grandchildren. Through the ups and downs of life her strong religious conviction was her mainstay and this greatly helped her in her final hours of this life.

I bPárthas na Grás go raibh a h-anam macánta. Ní bheidh a leithéad arís ann.