Late Tess Maher, Richmond, Templemore

The death occurred on January 13th of Tess Maher (nee Birmingham).

A native of Templemore, Tess was born and reared in Richmond. She completed primary and secondary education with the Sisters of Mercy, Templemore. As a young adult she cared for her grandmother in Woodville, Templemore.

As jobs were scarce Michael, her husband to be, and Tess left for England where they remained for ten years and had two daughters Ellen and Norah. Tess helped any extended members of their respective families who moved to England during that time.

Michael, Tess and family returned to Ireland in 1969, firstly to Dublin and lastly Templemore in 1972, where Tess again cared for her mother and thereafter her father.

Tess was an avid reader, knitter, baker and Bingo goer. She had a great love of Irish History and was a member of Templemore Historical Society. She had a lovely singing voice and could always be called upon for a song, a love she passed on to her children and grandchildren Jennifer and Liam.

Tess suffered a severe stroke six years ago. This left her extremely disabled and she spent the last four years of her life in the Sacred Heart Nursing Home Crosspatrick. Here she was given all the care and attention she needed. Still of good nature, Tess always had a ready smile for her family especially the newest member – her Great Grandson Joshua. She will be greatly missed by all.

Following Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore she was laid to rest in St Joseph’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.