Intercultural experience at Templemore College

Social Studies students along with Céim Eile students in Templemore College of Further Education held an Intercultural Day for staff, students and children.

The day celebrated culture throughout the world with a particular focus on Christmas in different cultures. Students presented displays on many countries; Thailand; China; Italy; France; Portugal; Ireland and Slavic Nations.

There was a wide range of food and drink on offer. From Irish stew to Tiramisu, Croissants to Latvian Perogies; everyone had their fill. Musical entertainment was provided by Ger Roche on his bagpipes and the Make-up Artistry students provided face painting for the children. Santa Claus even made an appearance to the delight of the younger children in attendance.

A fantastic cultural and festive day was had by all and the day was a rewarding experience for the students who put so much effort into the organisation of the event.

Intercultural Day is just one more example of the many interesting and exciting events that take place in Templemore College of Further Education. It continues to be a dynamic and interesting place to study.

For further information on the College and courses on offer log on to www.tcfe.ie or ‘ like’ Templemore College on Facebook - www.facebook.com/TemplemoreCollege