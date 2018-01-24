Late Thomas (Murry) Morrissey, Templemore

The death occurred in Tullamore Hospital on Jan 14th of Thomas (Murry) Morrissey 36 Railway Road, Templemore.

Murry was a native of the town, born and raised in Lacey Avenue. He had been resident in Patterson’s Nursing Home for the past eight years due to ill health and was predeceased by his wife Christina.

He was well known in the community, working as a tradesman locally with Templemore Joinery (Tim Sheedy’s), Jerry Sweeney RIP, and farming with Eugene Kelly, RIP, over the years.

He had a great way of handling greyhounds and would regularly walk his own dogs and those of other local owners.

Of a quiet disposition, he loved and looked forward to his visits to Temple Bar to meet up with friends for a pint and ‘a half one’. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Sincere sympathy is extended to his son Stephen, daughters Mary and Joanie, daughter-in-law Noreen, grand children, David, Lorraine, Thomas, Christopher, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains reposed at his home and following Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore, interment took place in St Joseph’s Cemetery.

May He Rest in eternal Peace.