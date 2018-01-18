Late Mary Dunne, Templemore

The death occurred on Jan 9th of Mary (Mollsie) Dunne, nee Duggan, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Richmond, Templemore. Mollsie died rather suddenly surrounded by her loving family. Mollsie, whose husband John (a native of Tipp Town) died only five weeks ago, was sister of the late Eamonn, Billy and Jimmy Duggan.

In her younger days in Templemore she was very much involved in local sporting activities including swimming and tennis, and was an accomplished piano player. She was a glamorous lady with a wicked sense of humour, who never looked her age. She was active in her sporting endeavors up to recent times with Riverview Tennis Club - being a past President of the club.

Mollsie’s sudden departure will be a huge loss to all who knew the pleasure of her company but especially her family to whom we extend sincere sympathy.

She is survived by her son Kerry, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Conor, Eoin and Orla, nephews John, Billy and James, nieces Eileen, Claire and Francine, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.