Templemore Town Park is ranked 5th in the country for "best free family day out"

In the Jan/Feb 2018 edition of Irish Country Magazine which is now on sale in newsagents nationwide, Templemore Town Park is ranked 5th in the country in the quest to locate where the best free family days out are located.

In an article entitled “Find the Fairies” we are delighted to read: “For children with Fairy Doors or are missing their Christmas Elves – Templemore Fairy Trail in Co Tipperary is a magical day out for all the family.

The woodland was planted by the Carden family over two centuries ago and some of the trees are over 250 years old, though some of the Fairies might be older than that.

You won’t need a map, just follow the path and see if you can find all the fairy doors hidden in the trees. Take a picnic for a lovely day out – but make sure the magical creatures don’t rob your sandwich!”

See: www.templemoreparkfairytrail.com