Templemore Park Run is celebrated in style

The Park Run celebrated its 1st Anniversary and it's 52 event in style on Saturday morning last in Springlike conditions. In all, 56 participants gathered and were set on their way under the direction of Kenny Franks and his team of volunteers.

We had 10 debutants in our midst. Among them was Michael Peirce (Cabinteeley, Dublin) who was competing at his 72nd venue on the island of Ireland. His aim is to run at all venues with another 12 left, he estimates.

Despite the favourable conditions just 4 PB's were recorded. Adrian Mc Ginley recorded the fastest time (19.55) while John Callanan had the best "Age Related" score of 68.63% for a time of 21.50. John has now completed 45 runs in Templemore with brother Thomas on the 40 mark. They are great supporters and have volunteered on different days as well. On the ladies side Eileen Hackett has completed 37 events while Maura Bergin has 32 to her name.

After the Run it was back to the Lakeside Pitch and Putt Clubhouse for some well deserved refreshments. We were also treated to the first public performance of "The Loughmore Waltz" a musical composition by one of our regular participants, Seamus Brennan. Our thanks to the Club, and Liam Leahy in particular for their co-operation.

Participation in the Run has now reached 601 persons who between them have clocked up 14,645 kilometres since 14th January 2017. We need 71 people to reach the 15,000 mark next Saturday.

Can you be the one to help the group reach and perhaps exceed that milestone next Saturday? REMEMBER Templemore Town Park every Saturday at 9.30 am and it helps the process if people register at parkrun.ie print off the barcode and bring it along to the run. In that way your time is recorded and you get the results each time you take part.