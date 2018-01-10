At a recent reception hosted by the British and Irish Trading Alliance (B.I.T.A.) at the British Embassy in Dublin, both the British Ambassador, H.E., Robin Barnett and Dr. Michael Casey (Templemore) were delighted to formally receive Cllr. Dr. Phyll Bugler, Chairperson, Tipperary County Council.

In a brief comment released by Dr. Casey to the B.I.T.A press secretary (Laura Watkins, London), he described Dr. Bugler as 'an individual who has done much to promote Tipperary - politically, culturally and economically - and, like so many other citizens of the Premier County, is most appreciative’.