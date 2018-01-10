Saturday next, 13th January marks the first birthday of "Park Run Templemore", the weekly gathering of keep fit enthusiasts which is looked forward to by the many and varied supporters. Since its inception the event has attracted almost 600 participants. Some have been visitors to the area and aware of the "movement" while others are there every Saturday come rain hail or shine. There are now 71 venues throughout the country with all events starting at the same time each week - Saturday 9.30 am.

The events are self regulated with participants taking time out to volunteer as Director, Timekeeper, Scanner, Marshall or Course set up.

The event has been greatly assisted by the County Council Staff who ensure that the course is free of obstructions such as trees felled by "Ophelia" and "David" with the recent surfacing of pathways also welcomed by all Park users. The group also wish to acknowledge the assistance of Lakeside Pitch and Putt Club in having their Clubhouse available for some special post run "gatherings". This is the case again this week for the "Birthday Party".

So the place to be this Saturday is the Pitch and Putt Club entrance at 9.30 am. All are welcome. Do come along and begin the process of working off those Christmas ounces and inches!!!!