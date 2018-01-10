The Late Haulie Maher of JK Brackens

Mid Coiste na nÓg will this year present to our U16 ‘B’ Football Champions “The Haulie Maher Trophy” for the first time. Our new Chairman and fellow club man Michael Delaney and Secretary Catherine Dunne graciously accepted the trophy from his wife Nancy.

As news of Haulie Maher's death back on October 25th 2015 spread through the parish, and particulary the JK Brackens club, a great sadness and sense of loss came to all who knew and worked with him across many happy years within the club. Haulie the youngest of a family of three, born to Jimmy and Mary (nee Cahill, Drom) in Bank Street in 1929, and was the only one born in Templemore, his other two siblings Jimmy and Mary being born in America. From an early age he took a keen interest in the town, the people that lived there, and there was no better man to trace any aspect of the town and its people.

As a young boy his father died and Haulie took up employment locally in Lancygate Glass, later Triplex, at the age of sixteen in 1945, an employment he continued in until ill health forced him to retire in 1986. We know that if there was a single thread running through his life, a thread which united all the different strands of his being, it was a compelling love of his commitment and loyalty to the Gaelic Athletic Association, a commitment and loyalty that was total and unswerving and which covered the entire spectrum of the Association's activities from being the youthful footballer and hurler of skill and tenacity, through his years as a club stalwart both on and off the field. From an early age he took a passionate interest in gaelic games, in particular football, and a young boy aged ten, he is pictured in the team photo of the 1939 Templemore senior football team that won the mid final. Haulie gave loyal and devoted service to the Templemore club in the late forties and fifties with little success in terms of titles won, except in 1957 when the club wom Mid and County honours in junior football, defeating Baile na dTeac in the Mid and Grangemockler in the County final in a low scoring game, 2-2 to 1-2, with Haulie playing a prominent role at left corner back. He played hurling with the Collegehill team from its formation in 1950 up to the time the club ceased in 1957, winning a Mid No 2 junior hurling medal in 1954. In the early 1980's he took a keen interest in the area of the Templemore Eire Og club he regarded as the most important of all, the juveniles, and was deeply involved in the training and coaching of these youngsters, enjoying considerable success at football level, winning a Mid U-12 A in 1984, and a mid and County U13 1/2 community games in 1987. He was also on the juvenile committee before he moved up to take a position on the senior club committee, becoming secretary in 1988, and it was while in that position that he tabled a motion at the Templemore Eire Og AGM in 1990, requesting talks with the other clubs in the parish, Clonmore, Killea and JK Brackens (the unit set up to look after minor, U21 and senior hurling). These exhaustive talks during all of 1991, chaired by county board appointed personnel, eventually led to the formation of the JK Brackens club on February 8th 1992. Haulie was on the committee of fourteen, being Registrar, and he continued in that position for a number of years, always doing his utmost for the club. Even though not directly involved and during his latest illness in the summer of 2015, he took a keen interest in the affairs and progress of the club and he was vividly moved during the summer months that year, when three Brackens players, Colin O Riordan, Shane Bourke and Lyndon Fairbrother visited him in his home with three Munster trophies won by Tipperary teams in 2015, U-21 football, minor and senior hurling.His work for the GAA was rewarded in 2005, when he was presented with a Sean Gael award by GAA President Sean Kelly, an award that recognised a lifelong voluntary contribution to the Association.

Haulie was a man of dignity and sincerity, a man of gentle nature with a warm and gentle heart. A few weeks ago while talking to Ger he informed me the family's wish to present a cup in his honour, and I was delighted that this great gael would now be remembered on an annual basis. While the Mid senior board had all their competitions catered for, I was honoured that Mid Bord na nOg had a vacant competition, U-16 B Football, and my thanks to juvenile secretary Catherine Dunne who was so helpful. I feel we could not have got a better competition to have his name remembered as gaelic football was his first love, in particular the brand played by Kerry, his idol county, and of course juveniles were always very close to his heart.