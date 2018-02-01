Tipperary minor footballers end 77-year drought at Croke Park

On Sunday, September 18th 2011 a sensational Colman Kennedy goal propelled Tipperary football onto the national stage, won the All-Ireland minor title and duly ended a 77-year drought for the Premier County.

Manager David Power guided Tipp through a stirring campaign which featured wins over Cork and Kerry before the side faced Dublin in the All-Ireland final.

Dublin led 1-10 to 2-2 at the interval - a fearless Tipperary had carved the Dubs open in the opening half for a terrific Liam McGrath goal and also added a Michael Quinlivan penalty.

Dublin led by a point with time fast running out when Liam McGrath intercepted a pass from the opposition goalkeeper and found Colman Kennedy in the 57th minute.

The Clonmel Commercials star enjoyed an option to tap over the equaliser, but, instead, Kennedy unleashed a stunning 20-yard drive which flew in past Ross O'Hanlon.

Colman Kennedy and Tipperary were rewarded for their daring approach, won 3-9 to 1-14 and thereby collected the county's first title at the grade since 1934.

The Tipperary team: Evan Comerford (Clonmel Commercials), Niall O’Sullivan (Moycarkey-Borris), John Meagher (Loughmore- Castleiney), Conor O’Sullivan (Galtee Rovers), Colin O’Riordan (JK Bracken's), Dylan Fitzelle (Cashel King Cormacs), Séamus Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Stephen O’Brien (Ballina), Ian Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Greg Henry (Killenaule), John McGrath (Loughmore), Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, captain), Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials), TJ Ryan (Rockwell Rovers). Subs: Philip Quirke (Moyle Rovers), Colman Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials).