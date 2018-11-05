Three Tipperary secondary schools feature in a feast of Dr Harty Cup hurling on Wednesday afternoon

A feast of hurling takes place on Wednesday, November 7th when Nenagh CBS, Our Lady's Templemore and Thurles CBS are all in Dr Harty Cup action (Munster post-primary schools under-19A hurling championship) - following opening round defeats Our Lady's and Nenagh CBS require wins while Thurles CBS will make their debut in this year's competition.

Newport will host the meeting of Nenagh CBS and Árdscoil Rís, Limerick (1.30pm), Our Lady's Templemore and Blackwater Community School, Lismore face off at Boherlahan (1.30pm) and, finally, MacDonagh Park in Nenagh features the collision between Castletroy College and Thurles CBS (1.30pm).

This season the tournament features a group stage with the winning team and the runners-up in each respective group progressing to the seeded quarter-finals.

In the opening round of games Our Lady’s Templemore suffered a twelve-point defeat (1-13 to 2-22) at the hands of John The Baptist Community School (Hospital, Limerick) at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh on October 17th. Our Lady’s compete in group C alongside Blackwater Community School (Waterford) and Hospital meaning that the Templemore lads must now beat Blackwater on Wednesday, November 7th should they hope to progress to the knock-out stage.

The Our Lady's Templemore starting team which faced Hospital read as follows: Ciarán McCormack, Jamie Ryan, Fintan Purcell, Henry Fogarty, Shane Lowe, Kevin Maher, Lorcan Roche, John Campion, Kenny Ryan, Tony Cahill, Gearóid O’Connor, Conor Ryan, James Devaney, Dean Lawlor & Conor McGrath.

Also on Wednesday, October 17th Nenagh CBS suffered a heavy defeat against St Colman’s Fermoy (1-11 to 3-18) at Leahy Park in Cashel.

Nenagh CBS have been drawn in group A alongside Árdscoil Rís (Limerick), St Colman’s Fermoy (Cork) and Gaelcholáiste Mhuire (Cork). In their corresponding game in group A Árdscoil Rís, Limerick came from behind to beat Gaelcholáiste Mhuire (0-18 to 1-9). Nenagh CBS enjoy an opportunity to turn their season around when they face Árdscoil Rís on November 7th and then Gaelcholáiste Mhuire on November 21st.

The Nenagh CBS team which started against St Colman's read as follows: Rory Brislane, Darragh Spillane, Rory O’Donovan, Fiachra Starr, Darragh Nolan, Darragh McKelvey, Seán Phelan, Brian Keating, Conor Hennessy, Conor Bourke, Seán Spillane, Conal Moran, Kian O’Kelly, Bryan McLoughney & Kevin McCarthy.

Thurles CBS feature in group D alongside Christian Brothers College (Cork) and Castletroy College (Limerick). Thurles CBS will launch their campaign against Castletroy College on Wednesday, November 7th while on Wednesday, November 21st they will face Christian Brothers College.

Midleton CBS (Cork), De La Salle (Waterford) and St Flannan’s Ennis (Clare) will contest group B of the competition.

Thurles CBS have won eight Dr Harty Cup titles with their last Munster crown materializing in 2015. Our Lady's Templemore have won the title twice and collected the cup famously in 2017 while Nenagh CBS have appeared in four finals, but, unfortunately, lost them all. Limerick’s Árdscoil Rís are the defending champions and have won five of the last nine provincial titles.

