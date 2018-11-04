Munster Club SH S-Final: Clonoulty Rossmore fall at Limerick hurdle

Na Piarsiagh 3-22

Clonoulty Rossmore 0-13

Clonoulty Rossmore suffered a heavy defeat in the AIB Munster club semi-final at Pairc na nGael Limerick this afternoon, when they were totally outclassed by Na Piarsaigh.

The Tipp champions never rose a gallop in this game and the margin of defeat emphasised the huge gulf in class between the side - Na Piarsaigh are a very experienced side in this competition and their experience showed throughout the field.

Clonoulty Rossmore were 0-7 to 0-2 in arrears after the end of the first quarter having failed to get out of the traps as they did in the county final. By contrast Na Piarsaigh were flying and seemed to be showing no signs of lethargy after successfully defending their county crown six days earlier - Shane Dowling, Ronan Lynch, Adrian Breen and David Dempsey setting the tone for them with scores, against Timmy Hammersley and Paudie White scores for Clonoulty Rossmore.

But it only went from bad to worse for the Tipp champs with Na Piarsaigh goals from Kevin Downes and Peter Casey in the 24th and 32nd minutes adding to woes and leaving the Limerick men with a 2-13 to 0-5 interval advantage, which did not look like being overturned.

The fact that Na Piarsaigh rattled off 1-4 without reply within six minutes of the restart put any possibility of a Clonoulty Rossmore revival to bed with the goal coming from Peter Casey.

The men from west Tipperary were a beaten docket almost the first five minutes but they did keep trying eventhough containing the Na Piarsaigh men was like trying to hold water in a sieve - they were simply in a different class and they didn't even have to reach top gear.

It was a chastening experience for Conoulty Rossmore but they will still look back on their year with great satisfaction having claimed the Dan Breen Cup when few fancied them for it.