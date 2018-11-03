Cáit Devane and Jenny Grace scoop Camogie All-Star awards for Tipperary

Clonoulty-Rossmore’s Cáit Devane and Burgess-Duharra’s Jenny Grace have scooped All-Star awards on behalf of Tipperary Camogie - Devane, the leading scorer in this year’s inter-county championship, was named at full-forward on the Camogie All-Star team and duly became the first Premier County player to be so honoured since 2011. Meanwhile Jenny Grace was named at centre-forward on the ‘Soaring Stars’ team in recognition of her outstanding displays on the Tipperary intermediate team this season.

All-Ireland senior champions Cork dominated the 2018 Camogie All-Stars team, which was sponsored by Liberty Insurance, when claiming seven places on this year’s selection - the awards were presented by Camogie Association President Kathleen Woods at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin on Saturday, November 3rd.

Cork’s Paudie Murray was named manager of the year while Kilkenny’s Anne Dalton (senior), Cork’s Saoirse McCarthy (intermediate) and Dublin’s Caragh Dawson (junior) collected the respective player of the year awards.

The 2018 All-Star team reads as follows:-

Goalkeeper: Aoife Murray (Cork)

Right Corner-Back: Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)

Full-Back: Sarah Dervan (Galway)

Left Corner-Back: Pamela Mackey (Cork)

Right Half-Back: Hannah Looney (Cork)

Centre Half-Back: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny)

Left Half-Back: Chloe Sigerson (Cork)

Midfield: Gemma O’Connor (Cork)

Midfield: Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny)

Right Half-Forward: Orla Cotter (Cork)

Centre Half-Forward: Katie Power (Kilkenny)

Left Half-Forward: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)

Right Corner-Forward: Katrina Mackey (Cork)

Full-Forward: Cáit Devane (Tipperary)

Left Corner-Forward: Beth Carton (Waterford)

2018 Soaring Stars team reads as follows:

Goalkeeper: Amy Lee (Cork)

Right Corner-Back: Leah Weste (Cork)

Full-Back: Sarah Harrington (Cork)

Left Corner-Back: Alannah Savage (Down)

Right Half-Back: Fionnuala Carr (Down)

Centre Half-Back: Jennifer Barry (Cork)

Left Half-Back: Deirdre Johnstone (Dublin)

Midfield: Katelyn Hickey (Cork)

Midfield: Paula Gribben (Down)

Right Half-Forward: Caragh Dawson (Dublin)

Centre Half-Forward: Jenny Grace (Tipperary)

Left Half-Forward: Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

Right Corner-Forward: Niamh Mallon (Down)

Full-Forward: Sara-Louise Carr (Down)

Left Corner-Forward: Caitríona Collins (Cork)

