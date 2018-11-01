All-conquering Limerick champions Na Piarsaigh block Clonoulty-Rossmore's path to the Munster final

The Premier County champions Clonoulty-Rossmore will pit their wits against an all-conquering Na Piarsaigh side in the semi-finals of the AIB Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday, November 4th - the contest will feature as the first part of an attractive double header at Páirc na nGael in Limerick (throw-in 1pm); Adare will take on the Waterford champions in a provincial senior football clash at 3.30pm.

On Saturday, October 27th Na Piarsaigh beat Doon comprehensively (2-22 to 3-10) in the Limerick senior hurling decider - the Caherdavin outfit placed county titles back-to-back for the first time thanks to a dominant display against a side coached by Brian Horgan (Knockavilla Kickhams); Na Piarsaigh have now won five Limerick senior titles in eight campaigns.

The Na Piarsaigh team is decorated with inter-county stars like Mike Casey, Shane Dowling, Kevin Downes and Peter Casey, but watch out too for players like Ronan Lynch, William O'Donoghue, Cathal King, Alan Dempsey, David Dempsey and Adrian Breen.

Na Piarsaigh are, of course, the defending provincial champions - the Limerick men have previously claimed the Munster crown in 2011, 2013, 2015 and in 2017. Na Piarsaigh were also crowned All-Ireland club champions in 2015 while they lost the 2017-18 decider after a replay against Cuala team.

Clonoulty-Rossmore have their work neatly carved out for them against Na Piarsaigh, but you write off the West and County Tipperary champions at your peril. And, with a coach as accomplished as John Devane at the helm anything is possible.

PROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following on from their comprehensive Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship final win over Ardfinnan Moyle Rovers will take on Dr Crokes (Kerry) in the quarter-finals of the provincial competition on Sunday, November 4th at Ardfinnan (1.30pm).

In the Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship quarter-finals Cashel King Cormacs lost out to Lixnaw (Kerry) on Sunday (1-13 to 1-16). In the intermediate football semi-finals Moyne-Templetuohy will face either Fermoy (Cork) or Galbally (Limerick) in a semi-final which is scheduled to take place on November 11th.

Boherlahan-Dualla will take on the Clare champions in a Munster Junior A Club Hurling Championship quarter-final at a Clare venue on the week-ending Sunday, November 11th.

Meanwhile in the junior football provincial competition Ballylooby-Castlegrace will take on Kerry champions Beaufort on the same weekend.

COUNTY FINALS

Two significant Tipperary county finals take place on Saturday, November 3rd - in the final of the Tipperary Water County Junior B Hurling Championship Boherlahan-Dualla face Mullinahone in Littleton at 2.30pm while in the final of the Tipperary Water County Junior A Football Championship Ballylooby-Castlegrace collide with JK Bracken's at Leahy Park in Cashel (2.30pm).

Meanwhile Mullinahone and Portroe meet in a critical county senior hurling relegation Roinn I play-off on Sunday, November 4th in Holycross (2pm) - the loser drops to Roinn II.

FURTHER READING

