All-Ireland League: Tipperary rugby rivals Nenagh Ormond and Cashel RFC collide this Friday night

Tipperary rivals Cashel RFC and Nenagh Ormond will collide in division 2A of the All-Ireland League on Friday night, November 2nd (8pm) at Spafield, Cashel. And, considering the recent history between the sides the game makes for an appetizing prospect on the local rugby scene.

Right now Cashel RFC are in better form than their North Tipperary counterparts. Indeed, following four rounds of action in division 2A Cashel RFC are just two points off early pace setters Navan while Nenagh Ormond are sixth and already seven points behind their Tipperary rivals.

Although Cashel RFC lost to Highfield (12-17) recently they have impressively beaten Dolphin (26-10), Old Cresent (34-20) and most recently walloped Galwegians away from home (43-0) - Cashel RFC notched seven tries in that contest.

Meanwhile Nenagh Ormond have beaten UL Bohemian (13-12) and Queens University (32-31), but suffered defeats at the hands of Navan (16-36) and Blackrock College (23-31).

During the past three seasons the sides have conjured a series of terrifically entertaining contests.

In 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16 Cashel RFC saw off the challenge of Nenagh Ormond at Spafield, but only after a battle - 10-6, 13-10 and 15-3 respectively.

Meanwhile when the sides encountered one another at Lisatunny Nenagh Ormond prevailed in 2017-18 (30-29) and 2016-17 (30-14) while in 2015-16 Cashel RFC beat the North Tipperary outfit on their own home patch (11-6).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.