Star-studded Tipperary and Kilkenny teams named for Saturday’s attractive Amanda Stapleton fundraiser

The Tipperary and Kilkenny teams have been named ahead of this weekend’s attractive fundraising event which will be hosted in aid of the Amanda Stapleton Benefit Fund at Bishop Quinlan Park in Borrisoleigh on Saturday, November 3rd (throw-in 6pm).

DJ Carey will manage the Cats for the ‘Kilkenny v Tipperary: The Legends Return’ benefit hurling match and the Young Irelands stalwart has pieced together a star-studded side to face Liam Sheedy’s Premier County outfit in what promises to be one of the sporting occasions of the year.

And, don’t forget that directly after the game there will be a night of fun and dancing in the marquee situated adjacent to Bishop Quinlan Park as well as a short panel discussion featuring some famous GAA faces before the live music gets underway.

Tickets for the ‘Kilkenny v Tipperary: The Legends Return’ benefit match are priced at €22.50 (including booking fee) while under-16s are free. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the following link.

The Kilkenny starting team reads as follows: David Herity (Dunnamaggin), Michael Kavanagh (St Lachtain’s), JJ Delaney (Fenians, Johnstown), Jackie Tyrell (James Stephens), Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan), Brian Hogan (O’loughlin Gaels), Paul Murphy (Danesfort), Conor Fogarty (Castlecomer), Michael Rice (Carrickshock), Richie Hogan (Danesfort), Henry Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Eoin Larkin (James Stephens), Eddie Brennan (Graigue-Ballycallan), Martin Comerford (O’loughlin Gaels), Aidan Fogarty (Emeralds). Subs: Eoin Murphy (Glenmore), Kieran Joyce (The Rower-Inistioge), Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Pauric Walsh (Tullaroan), Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels), Lester Ryan (Clara), James Maher (St Lachtain’s), John Mulhall (Muckalee), Ger Alyward (Glenmore) and Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge).

Meanwhile Portroe’s Liam Sheedy will guide the following Tipperary team into battle: Brendan Cummins (Ballybacon-Grange), Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Paul Curran (Mullinahone), Conor O’Brien (Éire Óg Annacarty), Benny Dunne (Toomevara), Thomas Stapleton (Templederry Kenyons), James Woodlock (Drom & Inch), Shane McGrath (Ballinahinch), Pat Kerwick (Killenaule), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch), John O’Brien (Toomevara), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Eoin Kelly (Mullinahone), Lar Corbett (Thurles Sarsfields). Subs: Darren Gleeson (Portroe), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Pa Bourke (Thurles Sarsfields), Micheál Webster (Loughmore-Castleiney), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Paul Kelly (Mullinahone), Shane Maher (Burgess), Gearóid Ryan (Templederry Kenyons), Willie Ryan (Toomevara), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Donagh Maher (Burgess), David Young (Toomevara), Brian O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch Drombane), Kieran Bergin (Killenaule), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), Michael Breen (Ballina) and Shane Stapleton (Cuala, Dublin & Borris-Ileigh).

COLOUR RUN

On Saturday morning the Borrisoleigh Track Attack club will host a colour run in aid of the Amanda Stapleton Benefit Fund - this will be a non-timed 5km race/walk starting at 11am. Registration will take place at Shanahan's and you are encouraged to wear your club colours. The price of entry is €10 while under-16s can participate free of charge.

DONATE

If you are unable to attend the event, but still wish to support the Amanda Stapleton Benefit Fund you can do so by donating directly via the GoFundMe page which can be found on all social media pages associated with the event, especially @AmandaFund on Twitter and on Facebook by searching for the “Amanda Stapleton Benefit Fund”. There you will find a step-by-step guide on how to donate.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.