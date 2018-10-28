Tipperary coach James McGrath comes within a whisker of landing a Kilkenny senior title with Bennetsbridge

James McGrath, one of the most enterprising young coaches in Tipperary, has come within a whisker of inspiring Bennettsbridge to a famous win over Ballyhale Shamrocks in the Kilkenny County Senior Hurling Championship final.

On Sunday at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny Bennettsbridge were competing in the club’s first senior decider since 1974 and led by Toomevara man James McGrath the underdogs narrowly lost out (2-17 to 2-20) to a Ballyhale Shamrocks side who were managed by Henry Shefflin.

In the semi-finals Bennettsbridge saw off the challenge of Clara (3-19 to 2-17).

Bennettsbridge, the home of goalkeeping legend Noel Skehan, last won the Kilkenny senior hurling title forty-seven years ago - Bennettsbridge won eleven county titles between 1952 and 1971. The club, however, fell on difficult times since then and just four years ago were operating at junior level. But, following a remarkable couple of seasons, Bennettsbridge won the All-Ireland junior title in 2015 and then the All-Ireland intermediate crown in 2016.

Following the 2017 campaign manager Christy Walsh stepped down and the Greyhounds’ James McGrath took responsibility for the side.

A former goalkeeper James McGrath is well-known on the club scene in Tipperary having enjoyed coaching stints with his native Toomevara and Seán Treacy’s while he also did some terrific work with the Burgess-Duharra Camogie team.

