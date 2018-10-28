Tipperary champions Clonoulty-Rossmore now set to face an all-conquering Na Piarsaigh side

The Premier County champions Clonoulty-Rossmore will pit their wits against an all-conquering Na Piarsaigh side in the semi-finals of the AIB Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday, November 4th - the contest will feature as the first part of an attractive double header at Páirc na nGael in Limerick (throw-in 1pm); Adare will take on the Waterford champions in a provincial senior football clash at 3.30pm.

On Saturday, October 27th Na Piarsaigh beat Doon comprehensively (2-22 to 3-10) in the Limerick Senior Hurling Championship decider at Páirc na nGael - the Caherdavin outfit placed county titles back-to-back for the first time thanks to a dominant display against a side coached by Brian Horgan (Knockavilla Kickhams); since making the breakthrough on Shannonside Na Piarsaigh have now won five Limerick senior titles in eight campaigns.

The Na Piarsaigh team is decorated with inter-county stars like Mike Casey, Shane Dowling, Kevin Downes and Peter Casey, but watch out too for top class players like Ronan Lynch, William O'Donoghue, Cathal King, Alan Dempsey, David Dempsey and Adrian Breen.

Na Piarsaigh are, of course, the defending provincial champions - the Limerick men have previously claimed the Munster crown in 2011 (beat Crusheen in the final 1-13 to 0-9), 2013 (beat Sixmilebridge in the final 4-14 to 0-8), 2015 (beat Ballygunner in the final 2-18 to 2-11) and in 2017 (beat Ballygunner in the final 3-15 to 2-10). Na Piarsaigh were also crowned All-Ireland club champions in 2015 while they lost the 2017 decider after a replay against an extraordinary Cuala team.

Clonoulty-Rossmore have their work neatly carved out for them against Na Piarsaigh, but you write off the West and County Tipperary champions at your peril. And, with a coach as accomplished as John Devane at the helm anything is possible.

