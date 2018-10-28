Video: Watch Johnny Maher collect the cup following Boherlahan-Dualla’s Tipperary junior A hurling final win

Boherlahan-Dualla won the Tipperary Water County Junior A Hurling Championship at New Inn on Saturday thanks to a victory over Skeheenarinky after extra-time. Captain Johnny Maher was on hand to collect the cup and deliver a rousing speech to the Boherlahan-Dualla faithful. Manager Eamonn Kelly (Kiladangan) master-minded this success alongside coach Conor Gleeson and selectors JJ Kennedy and John Manley.

