2018 Volunteer in Sport Award

Tipperary Sports Partnership in association with the Canon Hayes National Sports Awards is honouring those who volunteer their time and effort to the development of sport in Tipperary.

Nominations are invited from sports clubs and organisations in Tipperary to identify individuals whose exceptional efforts as volunteers have made a difference to sport in their club and community.

Previous recipients of this award were Mr. Paddy Turner, Clonmel Town FC; Mrs Peggy Kennedy, Ardfinnan Ladies Football; Mr. Billy Kane, Clonmel Boxing Club; Mr. John Tobin, Ballypatrick Sports Club; Ms. Breeda Christie, Tipperary Town Athletic Club, Mr. Sean Keane, Tipperary Hills Pitch & Putt; Ms. Polly Murphy, Co. Tipperary Community Games & Mr. Tom O’Ceallaigh, Clonmel Commercials Gaelic Football Club.

To obtain a nomination form simply log on to the Tipperary Sports Partnership website at www.tipperarysports.ie, call the Sports Partnership office on 0761 06 6201 or email info@tipperarysports.ie

Completed application forms should be returned to the Sports Awards Committee, Canon Hayes Recreation Centre, Avondale Crescent, Tipperary Town.

Closing date for receipt of nominations is 5pm on Wednesday 31th October 2018

The successful nominee will be honoured at a Gala Black Tie Banquet in Ballykisteen Hotel and Golf Resort on the 8th December 2018.