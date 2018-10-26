Centenary Agri MSHF Replay : Loughmore Castleiney and Thurles Sarsfields will go at it again on Saturday

The Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary senior hurling final replay between Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney takes place in Templetuohy tomorrow (Saturday) at 4:00pm and will make for interesting viewing on a number of fronts.

With both sides well out of the championship having suffered the disappointment of stepping away before the final stage, the divisional decider could be, on one level, a bit of a damp squib. But, when these two rivals clash, there is rarely such a thing and for the sake of bragging rights along, the two teams are sure to go at it with great gusto.

It will be interesting to see who takes to the field though with more than a hint that a number of regulars might not be in the line-up. Loughmore Castleiney have had their injury woes in recent times and they probably will not risk players who are not fully fit, despite it being seasons end - Noel McGrath and Brian McGrath both missed the drawn game, with Noel coming on to play in goals in extra time.

Both clubs hold the divisional final in high regard and adding the silverware to their long list of titles would certainly be welcome. So, it will be all to play for in Templetuohy and with the Board having decided upon a €5 entry fee, there is likely to be a bumper attendance. There will be extra time in the event of a draw at the end, and two further periods of extra time, in the event of it still being a draw.