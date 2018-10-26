Preview: Tipperary Water County football finals present two potential crackers in Semple Stadium on Sunday

The Tipperary Water county senior and intermediate football finals take centre stage in The Premier County this coming weekend, with favourites Moyle Rovers and Ardfinnan set to do battle in the main event, and Moyne Templetuohy and Golden Kilfeacle providing the curtain raising entertainment in Semple Stadium.

There has been much comment about the playing of the finals in Semple Stadium, especially considering the pairing for the senior decider, but the general concensus amongst the participating clubs is that there is much excitement in their ranks at the prospects of togging out in the Field of Dreams, no matter who far they must travel for the game.

The senior final brings together two surprise elements really with Moyle Rovers having accounted for favourites Clonmel Commercials, and Ardfinnan having knocked out a fancied, but depleted Loughmore Castleiney outfit in the semi-finals. The outcomes have resulted in the Rovers lads being made favourites ahead of the big game, but as the hurling final proved last Sunday, carrying that tag guarantees nothing and can actually be a distraction.

It is expected that there will be a big attendance in Semple Stadium for the final and with Tipperary star Peter Acheson back in the side having returned from his travels, there will be much interest amongst those who have not already seen him in action, to assess his form. Of course there will be plenty of other Premier players in action too, with as much interest in the off-field clash of Kerrymen John Evans and Jack O'Connor also providing an intriguing backdrop to the football centrepiece. Evans has made enormous strides with Ardfinnan, while O'Connor has gotten the most from his men in Moyle Rovers so far.

Not only will the sides be battling for the silverware, they will also be slugging it out to see who will go forward to represent Tipperary in the Munster club championship – something which cannot always be taken for granted when it comes to Tipperary football.

Intermediate Final

The intermediate final features a rare clash between Moyne Templetuohy and Golden Kilfeacle, both of whom have been promoted to the senior ranks, but who would dearly love to go up into the 2019 campaign as champions.

The mid men will be without the likes of brothers Hugh and John Coughlan, and Robert Larkin, but having been so impressive against Grangemockler in the semi-final, they will be hoping to carry that form into the final and impose their game on the opposition. A club with a proud football tradition, Moyne Templetuohy will take some beating, but will be very cognisant of the credentials of the opposition, who remain unbeaten in their five championship games so far – the fact that they were in a group with Clonmel Og, Rockwell Rovers, and Carrick Swans, and then accounted for Moyle Rovers and Borrisokane, tells its own story of their season so far.

Backboned by Tipp senior stars Shane O'Connell and Josh Keane, Golden Kilfeacle know that they have to be on their game as they head to Semple Stadium, with manager Liam Tuohy warning his charges that nothing less than their best performance will see them over the line against the potent and strong Moyne Templetuohy lads.

The intermediate final gets underway at 12:45pm and the senior follows at 3:00pm.



