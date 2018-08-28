Party time: Clogheen will host the Tipperary under-21 hurlers' official homecoming on Sunday

Father Sheehy's, the home club of team captain Colin English, will host the official homecoming for the Tipperary under-21 hurlers on Sunday, September 2nd (8.30pm) at the GAA grounds in Clogheen.

Despite losing the Munster final to Cork by thirteen points (1-13 to 2-23) Tipperary recovered in style to see off the challenge of Galway in the All-Ireland semi-finals (3-17 to 1-17) before beating red hot favourites Cork in the All-Ireland Under-21 Hurling Championship final at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick on Sunday last (3-13 to 1-16).

The style of Tipperary's victory last Sunday has endeared this team to the blue and gold public. So, you can be sure and certain that a huge crowd will turn out in Clogheen on Sunday next in order to salute this latest generation of hurling heroes.

