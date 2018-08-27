Tipperary rugby clubs learn their fate following Munster Senior Challenge Cup draw

The draw for the 2018-19 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup was made at the Bank of Ireland at the University of Limerick Campus Branch on Monday afternoon. The first round will take place on Saturday, September 8th when Nenagh Ormond will face Highfield and Cashel RFC will take on UL Bohemian.

Full first round draw: Midleton RFC v Dolphin RFC, Highfield RFC v Nenagh Ormond RFC, Old Crescent RFC v Thomond RFC, Sunday’s Well RFC v Bruff RFC, UL Bohemian RFC v Cashel RFC.

The second round will take place on Saturday, September 15th: Winner Match 5 (UL Bohemian RFC v Cashel RFC) v Winner Match 1 (Midleton RFC v Dolphin RFC), Winner Match 3 (Old Crescent RFC v Thomond RFC) v Winner Match 2 (Highfield RFC v Nenagh Ormond RFC), (BYE) Winner of Match 4 (Sunday’s Well RFC v Bruff RFC).

The quarter-finals is as follows: Winner Match 6 v Winner Match 7, Match 8 (BYE) v Shannon RFC, Garryowen FC v Young Munster RFC, Cork Constitution FC v UCC RFC.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.