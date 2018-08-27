Be careful what you wish for –Liam Cahill's response to Tipp senior speculation

"Whether I’m right or not for the job, I’m not sure. I’d like to remain where I am," says Cahill who would love to sit down and talk to the County Board nonetheless.

Tipperary u-21 Manager Liam Cahill says that a shake-up is needed in the Premier County senior panel, especially amongst players who may be existing in a 'comfort zone'.

The Ballingarry man, who won a county senior hurling championship with Thurles Sarsfields, indicated a willingness to stay on in the underage sector when questioned about his prospects of stepping up to the senior role vacated by Michael Ryan and his mentors a few weeks ago. Having landed the u-21 All-Ireland title, Cahill and his men have shortened the odds of them progressing to the most senior roles in the game of hurling nationwide.

“My mother used to always say, ‘Be fierce careful what you wish for’,” he joked when pressed on the matter, adding - “The bottom line is, I’m a Tipperary man and I love Tipperary hurling. I said during the week that if the opportunity arises to sit down and talk to the relevant people selecting the next Tipperary manager, I’d love to sit down and talk to them. Whether I’m right or not for the job, I’m not sure. I’d like to remain where I am. I know I’m talking a bit too much but I feel now, the right place for me to be is with next year’s U-20s, and to get another year under my belt — and then to see if the opportunity comes around again. But look there’s no time like the present. We’ll sit down and see if I’m approached and if we do, we do. The bottom line, as I said during the week, the manager’s appointment is big, but it’s whoever is going to be on this man’s ticket is the key,” he said.

Stating that there is an acknowledgement amongst the Tipperary public that a major shake-up in the panel is required, Liam expressed the view that it might be too soon for some of the players who had just captured the All-Ireland u-21 title. “But they are nipping nicely on the heels of some of them guys on the Tipp senior set-up that maybe in a comfort zone for a year or two. We will see what will happen,” he says.