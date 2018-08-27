All-Ireland u-21 hurling final reaction: We stuck to the gameplan says Brian McGrath

Awesome Tipperary full back Brian McGrath was brimming with joy after the final whistle sounded in Limerick on Sunday.

His impressive collection of medals which includes Dr Harty Cup – won in Limerick as well - and All-Ireland senior Colleges crown; Munster and All-Ireland minor hurling titles; and numerous club honours with Loughmore Castleiney, now boasts an All-Ireland u-21 hurling medal as he followed in the footsteps of his brother Noel who was on the last Tipp team to win the title back in 2010.

Limerick has been a happy hunting ground for Brian, though he hadn't given the venue much thought beforehand.

“I hadn't really thought about that but when I look back we've had a few great days down here, but this was all about today and all about getting ourselves right for the challenge. What went before wasn't considered. We knew coming down here that it would not be easy. We felt that we didn't do ourselves justice in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, but we knew that if we could get that performance we were looking for that we would be in with a serious chance. Everyone just gave it 110% out there,” the dual star said.

While admitting that the great start Tipperary had was vital to the psyche of the team, he added that there was more than an awareness that Cork would hit form during the game. Containing them, as much as possible, while they were in their flow, would be the key to winning.

“We took it half by half – we got a great start in the first 10 or fifteen minutes and we were right in it. We slackened off then in the last fifteen and went in at half time happy enough with where we were. But, we knew there was way more in us and at the start of the second half, we gave it everything. We knew Cork would get a purple patch at some stage but we said at that stage that we would just have to grind it out and everyone stuck to the plan and the process and it just paid off,” he said.

The key to Tipperary's recovery from the Munster Final humiliation was recognising that the players just did not live up to expectation and didn't do themselves justice. They knew full well that there was more in them than the Pairc Ui Chaoimh drubbing showed. The thing is, producing their true worth in the final was always going to be a challenge – especially with Cork expecting to win and being told by everybody that they would win.

“We had to rectify stuff from the Munster Final - that just wasn't us and we knew it. We sat down and had a chat in Dr Morris Park a few days after the Munster Final and rectified some stuff. The same after the semi-final against Galway, we knew there was more in us and we got it today. It all came right and we are just thrilled to have shown what we are worth. It's a great day for this panel of players, the management and for Tipperary,” Brian said.