Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland u-21 hurling final: Stakelulm goal seals victory for Tipp to bridge eight year gap.

Tipperary 3-13

Cork 1-16

A goal from sub Conor Stakelum four minutes into injury time gave Tipperary the All-Ireland u-21 hurling title at Limerick this evening when they toppled the Cork side which just could not be beaten, according to pundits.

Tipp came from behind to claim as satisfying a victory as there has been and to send supporters home in raptures after what has been a very difficult season on the field of play.

Tipperary traveled to the Gaelic Grounds with thoughts of revenge on the minds following a humiliating defeat at the hands of Cork in the Munster Final. And, the team and management had learned a lot from that experience and of course knew everything there was to know about Cork, prior to their second clash of the season, this time in the All-Ireland Final.

The game was delayed for ten minutes at the start – the second successive occasion for this to happen in Limerick, with a delay also occurring in the semi-final clash between Tipp and Galway. Many of those in the attendance had left it late to travel and the rainy conditions mad eit a little more difficult to get there on time also. It meant too that conditions on the pitch were tricky to say the least, with the wet surface and the hard underfoot making it hard for the gladiators to keep their feet.

Tipp had a great first quarter in this game, but a disaster of a second quarter. A Jake Morris penalty goal in the 15th minute after Mark Kehoe had been fouled, sent Tipp 1-5 to 0-1 in front. The side was coasting and seemed to be making full advantage of the breeze.

But, Cork woke up and they were to hit nine of the next eleven scores in the half as they completely blitzed the Tipp lads in the second quarter. Six points from play saw them turn the screw and then a Conor Cahalane goal, after the carried the ball 50 yards untouched, catapulted The Rebels into the lead for the first time - a lead they were to hold onto at the break, when they had a 1-9 to 1-7 advantage.

Tipp battled so hard in the second half and goals from Stephen Nolan in the 24th minute and then Stakelum in the 34th sealed a victory which was fashioned from good old hard work, application and a workmanlike approach. They had been in arrears in the dying moments when Cork fired four scores in succession to claim the advantage. But, Stakelums goal followed by a point from David Gleeson sealed a famous Premier win.