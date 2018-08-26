Tipperary SHC: Burgess maintain their 100% record with five-point win over St Mary’s Clonmel

Burgess were flattered by their five-point winning margin over St Mary’s Clonmel as they maintained their one hundred per cent record in group three of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship Séamus Ó Riain Cup at Clonoulty on Saturday evening.

Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup

Burgess 2-17 St Mary’s Clonmel 1-15

The sides were level as the game reached the hour mark, but in added time Burgess bagged 1-3 to St Mary’s single point and thereby ensured their involvement in the knock-out stages of the competition.

An excellent contest between two very evenly-matched teams saw Burgess make the early running due to Stephen Murray’s goal after eight minutes which put his side 1-3 to no score ahead. A Burgess rout threatened, but Josh Ryan ignited a St Mary’s rally with a goal a minute later. Séamus Kennedy, Stephen Buckley and Jason Lonergan followed with points and the game was on in earnest.

And, that’s how it stayed to the interval with the sides swapping points - a brace by Keith Nealon the pick for Burgess while the Kennedy’s, Séamus and Seán, were the marksmen for St Mary’s as the teams reached the half-way stage level (1-7 each).

SECOND HALF

It was anybody’s game, but for much of the second half St Mary’s looked like edging the verdict. They nosed ahead with a Séamus Kennedy point after thirty-three minutes, but Stephen’s Murray’s 39th minute point helped Burgess into the lead once more.

They were still deadlocked following another Stephen Murray pointed free for Burgess in the 59th minute, but Murray pointed two frees for Burgess to forge what looked a winning lead after sixty-four minutes.

Seán Kenny opted for a point from a St Mary’s chance a minute later to leave the minimum between them, but in the 66th minute Burgess’ Ben Cooney decided the tie when he raced in from the right to blaze home their second goal. Willie Ryan’s late point was the icing on the cake for them.

GOOD WIN FOR BURGESS

This was a good win for Burgess whose tails are up following three straight victories to top this group. While they were wringing their hands at some erratic shooting and the manner in which the St Mary’s goal was conceded overall it was a display which will encourage thoughts of a Séamus Ó Riain Cup success.

Stephen Murray bagged 1-10 of their tally (eight points from frees) which was a huge contribution from one player, but they had five scorers besides with Keith Nealon and Stephen Kirwan also very prominent. However, their key man was county defender Donagh Maher at centre-back. He did so much to drive his side on and to tidy up breaking ball in defense in a man of the match performance. Shane Maher and Willie Ryan were others to catch the eye on a good day for Burgess. Concerns for them will be injuries to Kieran Ryan and Eoin Hogan.

For St Mary’s Séamus Kennedy was their leader on the field while Jason Lonergan, Seán Kennedy, Josh Ryan, Kyle Peters and Jamie Peters all did their bit.

MATCH DETAILS

Burgess: Niall McGrath, Kieran Ryan, Shane Maher, Pat Woods, Jonathan Mulqueen, Donagh Maher, Jack Flaherty, Noel Gleeson, Willie Ryan (0-2), Eoin Hogan (0-1), Brian Hogan, Danny Ryan, Keith Nealon (0-2), Stephen Murray (1-10, 0-7 frees), Stephen Kirwan (0-2). Subs: Conor Gill for K Ryan (ht), Eoin “Tossy” Hogan for D Ryan (41st), Ben Cooney (1-0) for B Hogan (50th), Drew Boland for T Hogan (62nd).

St Mary’s Clonmel: Shane O’Neill, Richie Gunne, Kyle Peters, Paul Nolan, Jamie Peters, Séamus Kennedy (0-6, 0-4 frees), Gavin Ryan, Eric Walsh, Jason Lonergan (0-3), Josh Ryan (1-0), Stephen Buckley (0-1), Sammy Ryan (0-1), Darren Cass, Dean Fitzgerald, Seán Kennedy (0-4, 0-3 frees). Subs: Ross Peters for Fitzgerald (38th), Gearóid Buckley for E Walsh (48th), Matt Barlow for Cass (55th).

Referee: Phil Ryan (Knockavilla Kickhams).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.