Tipperary SHC Round-Up: Drom & Inch must beat Thurles Sarsfields to force a three-way play-off

Following Upperchurch-Drombane's six-point win over Carrick Swans at Golden on Saturday it is all to play for in group three of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship when Thurles Sarsfields and Drom & Inch meet on Sunday, September 2nd in Holycross (6.30pm). Drom & Inch are fighting for their championship lives and should they win against the defending champions a three-way play-off will be required between Thurles Sarsfields, Upperchurch-Drombane and Drom & Inch to determine who qualifies for the knock-out stage of the championship.

Thurles Sarsfields, who are chasing their fifth successive Dan Breen Cup, served notice of their extraordinary ability at The Ragg in round two when they scored twelve points without reply to beat Upperchurch-Drombane (1-24 to 1-15). Upperchurch-Drombane got off to a terrific start in their campaign when beating Drom & Inch (0-20 to 1-13) in the opening round while Thurles Sarsfields were presented with a walkover by Carrick Swans. In round two Drom & Inch beat Carrick Swans at their ease (2-24 to 0-16).

Right now Thurles Sarsfields lead the group on four points (+9), Upperchurch-Drombane are second on four points (+1), Drom & Inch are third on two points (+10) and Carrick Swans are bottom on zero points (-20). Because Carrick Swans gave a walkover in the opening round scoring difference cannot now be considered in the event of three sides finishing on equal points.

Results

Drom & Inch 1-13 Upperchurch 0-20

Thurles Sarsfields w/o Carrick Swans scr

Thurles Sarsfields 1-24 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-15

Carrick Swans 0-16 Drom & Inch 2-24

Carrick Swans 2-14 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-23

Remaining Games

Sunday, September 2nd

Drom & Inch v Thurles Sarsfields in Holycross @ 6.30pm

GROUP ONE

Nenagh Éire Óg took over at the summit of group one courtesy of a reasonably fortunate two-point round two win over Clonoulty-Rossmore at The Ragg (1-20 to 1-18). Meanwhile a rejuvenated Roscrea team proved too strong for Mullinahone at Templetuohy (3-18 to 0-19). Clonoulty-Rossmore registered a solid win over Mullinahone (1-14 to 0-11) in the opening round while Nenagh Éire Óg proved too strong for Roscrea (2-24 to 0-11).

So, Éire Óg (four points, +21) have topped the group by virtue of their head-to-head records against Clonoulty-Rossmore (two points, +4) and Roscrea (two points, -11). Mullinahone are bottom on zero points (-14).

On Saturday, September 1st Mullinahone face Nenagh Éire Óg in Templemore (5pm) while on Sunday, September 2nd Roscrea enjoy an opportunity to leapfrog Clonoulty-Rossmore when the sides collide in Dolla (1.30pm). Please note, however, that Clonoulty-Rossmore have already secured their place in the knock-out stage of the championship thanks to winning the West Tipperary title earlier this season.

Results

Mullinahone 0-11 Clonoulty 1-14

Nenagh Éire Óg 2-24 Roscrea 0-11

Roscrea 3-18 Mullinahone 0-19

Nenagh Éire Óg 1-20 Clonoulty-Rossmore 1-18

Remaining Games

Saturday, September 1st

Mullinahone v Nenagh Éire Óg in Templemore @ 5pm

Sunday, September 2nd

Roscrea v Clonoulty-Rossmore in Dolla @ 1.30pm

GROUP TWO

In round two Killenaule roared to an impressive five-point win over the Kilruane MacDonagh’s (2-24 to 3-16) while Toomevara edged a tight contest with Éire Óg Annacarty (2-14 to 0-18). Killenaule lost to Éire Óg Annacarty (1-11 to 0-16) in the opening round while Toome beat Kilruane MacDonagh's (1-9 to 0-10) meaning that the Greyhounds now top the group on four points (+4), Éire Óg Annacarty are second on two points (even score difference), Killenaule are third on two points (+3) and Kilruane are bottom on zero points (-7).

In the third round of games Toomevara take on Killenaule in Templemore on Saturday, September 1st (6.30pm) while on Sunday, September 2nd Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill clash with Kilruane MacDonagh's in Dolla (12 noon)

This group could still take a twist or a turn and it is worth noting that as South champions Killenaule are already through to the knock-out stage of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship while Kilruane MacDonagh’s are through to the final of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship (Liam O’Shea’s men await the winner of the semi-final replay between Kiladangan and Nenagh Éire Óg on September 8th).

In order to avoid the relegation play-offs Kilruane MacDonagh's require a win over Éire Óg Annacarty and for Killenaule to beat Toomevara. Meanwhile wins for Killenaule and Éire Óg next weekend would mean that the top three placings and the associated places in the knock-out stage of the county senior hurling championship would be determined by scoring difference (three teams on four points).

Results

Éire Óg Annacarty 0-16 Killenaule 1-11

Kilruane 0-10 Toomevara 1-9

Killenaule 2-24 Kilruane MacDonagh’s 3-16

Toomevara 2-14 Éire Óg Annacarty 0-18

Remaining Games

Saturday, September 1st

Toomevara v Killenaule in Templemore @ 6.30pm

Sunday, September 2nd

Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill v Kilruane MacDonagh's in Dolla @ 12 noon

GROUP FOUR

Loughmore-Castleiney won their second round contest with Borris-Ileigh by eleven points (2-22 to 0-17) while Kiladangan got the better of Portroe (1-22 to 1-18). Borris-Ileigh beat Portroe (2-10 to 0-12) in the opening round while Loughmore-Castleiney lost a thriller against Kiladangan (1-11 to 0-15). So, Kiladangan top the group on four points (+5), Loughmore-Castleiney are second on two points (+10), Borris-Ileigh are third on two points (-7) and Portroe are bottom on zero points (-8).

In the third round on Saturday, September 1st Kiladangan take on Borris-Ileigh in Dolla (5pm) while Portroe and Loughmore-Castleiney collide at the same venue (6.30pm).

Loughmore-Castleiney will be expected to book their place in the knock-out stage of the county championship courtesy of a victory over Portroe while Borris-Ileigh require a seven-point win over Kiladangan in order to progress. Please note that Loughmore-Castleiney are through to the Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final against Thurles Sarsfields.

Results

Portroe 0-12 Borris-Ileigh 2-10

Loughmore-Castleiney 1-11 Kiladangan 0-15

Kiladangan 1-22 Portroe 1-18

Loughmore-Castleiney 2-22 Borris-Ileigh 0-17

Remaining Games

Saturday, September 1st

Kiladangan v Borris-Ileigh in Dolla @ 5pm

Portroe v Loughmore-Castleiney in Dolla @ 6.30pm

COMPETITION FORMAT

The format for the county senior hurling championship is as follows: sixteen teams will compete in Roinn I for the Dan Breen Cup. There are four seeded groups - three rounds of games will be played with the top two teams progressing to the knock-out stage of the competition.

There is a potential need for preliminary quarter-finals if a divisional champion has not progressed to the knock-out stage of the county championship via the round robin stage of the competition. If this eventuality materializes the divisional champion(s) in question will be drawn to play a group runner-up in order to determine who progresses to the quarter-finals alongside the aforementioned group winners and remaining runners-up.

The group winners will be seeded in the quarter-finals with repeat pairings avoided where possible (repeat pairings are also avoided where possible at the semi-final stage of the competition).

Relegation: The four bottom teams in the respective groups will battle it out to see which two teams are relegated to Roinn II (the Séamus Ó Riain Cup) in time for the 2019 season.

The preliminary quarter-finals were originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 26th with the quarter-finals on Sunday, October 7th, semi-finals on Sunday, October 14th and the county final on Sunday, October 28th.

