Tipperary SHC Round-Up: Still plenty to play for in all three Séamus Ó Riain Cup groups

There is still plenty to play for in all three Séamus Ó Riain Cup groups - the winner and second-placed team in each group progresses to the knock-out stage of the competition. So, please read on for the Tipperary Star’s breakdown of where each team stands entering the final round of games.

GROUP ONE

Burgess won group one of the Séamus Ó Riain Cup on Saturday evening in Clonoulty when the North Tipperary outfit saw off the challenge of St Mary’s Clonmel (2-17 to 1-15).

JK Bracken’s got their championship campaign back on track when beating St Mary’s Clonmel with eight points to spare (2-16 to 1-11) in round two. St Mary's Clonmel beat Ballingarry (0-14 to 0-11) in the opening round while Burgess got the better of JK Bracken's (1-14 to 1-12). And, Burgess franked their form with a second win against Ballingarry (2-23 to 1-10) in round two.

Burgess have topped the group with six points while JK Bracken’s are second by virtue of their head-to-head record against St Mary’s Clonmel (both sides are on two points). Ballingarry are bottom of the group on zero points.

In the final game in the group JK Bracken’s will take on Ballingarry at Templetuohy on Sunday, September 2nd (12 noon). Despite having already lost two games Ballingarry are still with a mathematical chance of finishing second in the group.

Right now Burgess have six points (+23), JK Bracken’s two (+6), St Mary’s Clonmel two (-10) and Ballingarry zero (-19). So, Ballingarry require a thirteen-point win over JK Bracken’s in order to progress to the quarter-finals of the Séamus Ó Riain Cup.

Results

St Mary's Clonmel 0-14 Ballingarry 0-11

Burgess 1-14 JK Bracken's 1-12

JK Bracken’s 2-16 St Mary's Clonmel 1-11

Burgess 2-23 Ballingarry 1-10

Burgess 2-17 St Mary’s Clonmel 1-15

Remaining Games

Sunday, September 2nd

JK Bracken's v Ballingarry in Templetuohy @ 12 noon

GROUP TWO

Group two is wide open. The margin of Silvermines' thirteen-point win (1-19 to 0-9) over Templederry in the opening round surprised many while Clonakenny's 2-11 to 0-13 victory over Newport less so. Newport, however, came roaring back in round two when beating Silvermines 0-19 to 0-18. Meanwhile Templederry Kenyons walloped Clonakenny (1-24 to 1-12).

Therefore entering round three all four teams have two points with Silvermines topping the group on scoring difference (+12); Newport are second (-3), Templederry third (-1) and Clonakenny fourth (-8).

So, all told it makes for an interesting third round of games on Saturday, September 1st: Templederry Kenyons v Newport in Nenagh (1pm) and Clonakenny v Silvermines in Toomevara (3pm).

Results

Clonakenny 2-11 Newport 0-13

Silvermines 1-19 Templederry Kenyons 0-9

Newport 0-19 Silvermines 0-18

Templederry Kenyons 1-24 Clonakenny 1-12

Remaining Games

Saturday, September 1st

Templederry Kenyons v Newport in Nenagh @ 1pm

Clonakenny v Silvermines in Toomevara @ 3pm

GROUP THREE

On Saturday, September 1st Moycarkey-Borris and Holycross-Ballycahill collide at The Ragg (6.30pm) with top spot in the group on the line - both sides have four points entering round three of the Séamus Ó Riain Cup.

Moycarkey-Borris saw off the challenge of Lorrha-Dorrha in the opening round (1-22 to 3-10) and notched a resounding win over Ballina in Dolla in round two (3-34 to 0-10) to claim top spot in group three on scoring difference (+39). Meanwhile Holycross-Ballycahill saw off the challenge of Ballina in the opening round (1-17 to 1-9) before beating Lorrha-Dorrha (3-23 to 4-13) meaning that Michael Ferncombe’s men are second in the group (+15).

On Saturday, August 25th the contest scheduled to take place at St Michael’s Park in Toomevara between Ballina and Lorrha-Dorrha did not take place; neither side have anything to play for at this stage of the season.

Results

Ballina 1-9 Holycross-Ballycahill 1-17

Lorrha-Dorrha 3-10 Moycarkey-Borris 1-22

Moycarkey-Borris 3-34 Ballina 0-10

Holycross-Ballycahill 3-23 Lorrha-Dorrha 4-13

Ballina P-P Lorrha-Dorrha

Remaining Games

Saturday, September 1st

Moycarkey-Borris v Holycross-Ballycahill in The Ragg @ 6.30pm

COMPETITION FORMAT

Similarly to 2017 the 2018 Séamus Ó Riain Cup finalists will be promoted to Roinn I in time for the 2019 senior hurling championship. The 2018 Séamus Ó Riain Cup comprises of twelve teams - three seeded groups of four. Following three rounds of games the top two group winners qualify for the semi-finals while the remaining group winner and three runners-up battle it out in the quarter-finals (repeat pairings avoided where possible). There will be no relegation from the Séamus Ó Riain Cup in 2018.

