Tipperary IHC Round-Up: six clubs take their place in the knock-out stage of the intermediate championship

Although groups one, two and five have yet to reach a conclusion in the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship following series of games which took place over the weekend we now know that Drom & Inch, Borrisokane, Seán Treacy's, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Moneygall and Shannon Rovers have progressed to the knock-out stage of the competition.

GROUP ONE

Moyne-Templetuohy dismissed the challenge of Lattin-Cullen Gaels in round two with fourteen points to spare (1-22 to 0-11) - the side coached by Denis Kelly (Toomevara) had helped themselves to an eleven-point win over Ballinahinch (0-20 to 0-9) in the opening round meaning that the Mid men have top spot all sewn up in group one. On Sunday, September 2nd Ballinahinch and Lattin-Cullen will meet at Cappawhite (12.30pm) with second place in the group up for grabs.

Results

Ballinahinch 0-9 Moyne-Templetuohy 0-20

Moyne-Templetuohy 1-22 Lattin-Cullen Gaels 0-11

Remaining Games

Sunday, September 2nd

Ballinahinch v Lattin-Cullen in Cappawhite @ 12.30pm

GROUP TWO

On Saturday in Cahir the Cappawhite men recorded a fifteen-point win over Carrick Davins (3-20 to 1-11). The final game in the group will take place on Sunday, September 2nd when Holycross hosts the meeting Cashel King Cormacs and Thurles Sarsfields (1pm). Top spot is at stake in that contest - right now Thurles Sarsfields top the group on four points (+26), Cashel King Cormacs are second on three points (+4), Cappawhite are third on two points (even score difference) and Carrick Davins are bottom on a single point (-30).

In round two Thurles Sarsfields surged to their second consecutive win when beating Carrick Davins comprehensively (2-23 to 0-14). Previously Sars had dismissed the challenge of Cappawhite (1-24 to 0-13). In the second round Cashel beat Cappawhite (1-21 to 1-17) while they drew with Davins in the opening round (1-17 apiece).

Results

Carrick Davins 1-17 Cashel King Cormacs 1-17

Thurles Sarsfields 1-24 Cappawhite 1-13

Thurles Sarsfields 2-23 Carrick Davins 0-14

Cashel King Cormacs 1-21 Cappawhite 1-17

Cappawhite 3-20 Carrick Davins 1-11

Remaining Games

Sunday, September 2nd

Cashel King Cormacs v Thurles Sarsfields in Holycross @ 1pm

GROUP THREE

Group three reached a conclusion on Saturday when Borrisokane beat Galtee Rovers (4-16 to 2-12) at Holycross while Drom & Inch saw off the challenge of Arravale Rovers at Dundrum. Drom & Inch have topped the group on six points (+24), Borrisokane have finished second on four (+7), Galtee Rovers are third on two (-20) and Arravale Rovers are bottom on zero points (-11).

In round two Borrisokane beat Arravale Rovers (4-13 to 1-16) while Drom & Inch proved too strong for Galtee Rovers (3-16 to 0-12). In the opening round Drom & Inch beat Borrisokane (1-11 to 0-5) while Galtee Rovers saw off the challenge of Arravale Rovers (1-12 to 0-12).

Results

Borrisokane 0-5 Drom & Inch 1-11

Galtee Rovers 1-12 Arravale Rovers 0-12

Drom & Inch 3-16 Galtee Rovers 0-12

Borrisokane 4-13 Arravale Rovers 1-16

Borrisokane 4-16 Galtee Rovers 2-12

Drom & Inch 1-17 Arravale Rovers 1-15

GROUP FOUR

On Sunday at New Inn Gortnahoe-Glengoole earned a vital 0-19 to 0-14 over Moyle Rovers.

In round two of this three-team group Seán Treacy’s earned themselves a narrow win over Gortnahoe-Glengoole (0-16 to 0-14). The West champions had already accounted for Moyle Rovers (0-18 to 1-7) meaning that the side coached by Natal O’Grady had the group honours sewn up. So, second place was on the line on Sunday and Gortnahoe-Glengoole did the needful.

Results

Seán Treacy's 0-18 Moyle Rovers 1-7

Seán Treacy’s 0-16 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-14

Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-19 Moyle Rovers 0-14

GROUP FIVE

On Saturday, August 25th at Holycross Ballybacon-Grange beat Kiladangan 1-27 to 0-15 meaning that Golden-Kilfeacle now top the group on four points (+17), Ballybacon-Grange are second on four points (+8), Kilsheelan-Kilcash are third on two points (-5) and Kiladangan are bottom on zero points (-20).

In round two Golden-Kilfeacle notched their second successive victory when beating Ballybacon-Grange with quite a bit to spare (1-22 to 0-12). Golden-Kilfeacle saw off the challenge of Kiladangan (1-17 to 1-13) in the opening round. Meanwhile Kilsheelan-Kilcash carved out a narrow win over Kiladangan (0-21 to 2-14) - in the opening round Kilsheelan-Kilcash lost to Ballybacon-Grange (0-13 to 3-10).

In the group’s final game on Saturday, September 1st Golden-Kilfeacle face Kilsheelan-Kilcash at the Clonmel Sportsfield (6pm) - a win for Kilsheelan-Kilcash will mean that three teams will complete the group on four points and the final placings will be determined by scoring difference. So, Kilsheelan-Kilcash require a huge win over Golden-Kilfeacle in order to force their way into the top two.

Results

Kiladangan 1-13 Golden-Kilfeacle 1-17

Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-13 Ballybacon-Grange 3-10

Golden-Kilfeacle 1-22 Ballybacon-Grange 0-12

Kiladangan 2-14 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-21

Kiladangan 0-15 Ballybacon-Grange: 1-27

Remaining Games

Saturday, September 1st

Golden-Kilfeacle v Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Clonmel Sportsfield @ 6pm

GROUP SIX

On Sunday at MacDonagh Park in Cloughjordan Shannon Rovers beat Moneygall with five points to spare (4-14 to 1-18) meaning that all three teams in group six finished on two points. Therefore the final placings come down to scoring difference: first Moneygall (+4), second Shannon Rovers (+3) and third Knockavilla Kickhams (-7).

In round two Moneygall blasted four goals and duly beat a fancied Knockavilla Kickhams side with nine points to spare (4-16 to 0-19). Knockavilla Kickhams beat Shannon Rovers (3-11 to 2-12) in the opening round.

Results

Knockavilla Kickhams 3-11 Shannon Rovers 2-12

Moneygall 4-16 Knockavilla Kickhams 0-19

Moneygall 1-18 Shannon Rovers 4-14

COMPETITION FORMAT

The Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship is comprised of twenty-one teams; three groups of four and three groups of three (seeded on the basis of the 2017 performances). Following the round robin stage of the competition the top two teams in each group qualify for the knock-out stage of the competition.

Preliminary quarter-finals: if all divisional champions are already qualified for the knock-out phase of the competition the three group winners, which featured four teams, and one of the group winners, which featured three teams, get a bye to the quarter-finals. The remaining two group winners, featuring three teams, plus the six group runners-up play off in four preliminary quarter-finals. There are a number of other stipulations involved should a divisional champion not qualify for the knock-out stage via the round robin stage of the competition. Repeat pairings will be avoided where possible during the knock-out stage of the competition. Two teams will be relegated from the intermediate grade in 2018.

