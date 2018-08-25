Liam Cahill names Tipperary team to face Cork in Sunday's All-Ireland under-21 hurling final

Liam Cahill and his panel of players are looking forward to taking on Cork in the final of the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland Under-21 Hurling Championship on Sunday, August 26th at Páirc na nGael, Limerick (5.30pm). The Tipperary camp believe that they have ploughed their way through a significant body of work since the Munster final.

And, Liam Cahill has named the following team to face the Rebels in Sunday's All-Ireland under-21 hurling final:

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

3. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Killian O'Dwyer (Killenaule)

5. Podge Campion (Drom & Inch)

6. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

7. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

8. Stephen Nolan (Drom & Inch)

9. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Colin English (Fr Sheehy's, captain)

11. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

12. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

14. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

15. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

Subs:

16. Ciarán Barrett (Clonmel Óg)

17. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

18. Lyndon Fairbrother (JK Bracken’s)

19. Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken’s)

20. David Gleeson (Ballinahinch)

21. Dylan Walsh (Ballingarry)

22. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

23. Cian Flanagan (Newport)

24. Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

Liam Cahill and his Tipperary panel are looking forward to taking on Cork - click here for our interview with the Ballingarry man ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland final.

Brian McGrath loves a challenge - that is his defining characteristic. The Loughmore-Castleiney man has what you might describe as the opposite of nerves: Brian McGrath performs better in the bigger games. And, the Tipperary full-back is preparing for a whopper of a challenge this weekend against Cork. Click here for an interview with Brian McGrath.

Click here for an interview with Killenaule's Paudie Feehan - the Tipperary under-21 star knows only too well that Tipperary face a huge challenge against Cork this weekend.

Michael Bevans is one of the rising stars on the Tipperary coaching scene - here is our interview with the proud Toomevara as the Premier County prepare to take on Cork in the All-Ireland under-21 hurling final.

