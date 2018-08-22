Drom & Inch prove too strong for Upperchurch in one-sided Mid Tipperary minor B football final

A slick Drom & Inch outfit proved far too strong for Upperchurch-Drombane in a one-sided Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire Mid Tipperary Minor B Football Championship final played at Holycross on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire Mid Tipperary

Minor B Football Championship Final

Drom & Inch 2-13 Upperchurch-Drombane 0-11

The management team of Mathew Buckley, David Collins, Séamus Callanan, Martin Everard, Mathew McGrath and Martin McGrath appear to have poured a huge amount of work into their panel and the Drom & Inch players repaid that effort with a dominant display.

Drom & Inch restricted Upperchurch-Drombane to four points from play; notched 2-9 from play themselves and also fired ten wides. Indeed, Drom & Inch could have added significantly to their tally, but Ben Stapleton found the side netting in the 18th minute while the full-forward was also left frustrated in first half injury time and five minutes into the second half when Upperchurch ‘keeper Joey O’Donoguhe saved rasping Stapleton efforts.

Lorcan Campion, Jamie Ryan, Ben Stapleton and John Ryan were all excellent for Drom & Inch, but it was the relentless application of wing-forward John Campion who best illustrated the work ethic and footballing style of the victors.

A Luke Shanahan free presented Upperchurch with an initial lead before Drom & Inch fired 1-4 without reply - Paudie Kinane (two frees), Ben Stapleton and Jack Lillis helped themselves to the points while Jamie Ryan rifled home a terrific goal following an inspirational burst forward by centre-back Lorcan Campion in the tenth minute.

Between the 13th and 24th minutes Upperchurch managed to out-score their opponents 0-3 to 0-1 thanks to excellent efforts from Oisín Treacy, James Griffin and Luke Shanahan (free), but Drom & Inch always appeared the more accomplished outfit and led 1-7 to 0-5 at the break. A highlight of the closing ten minutes was a smashing left-footed point from the boot of Drom Inch’s Jack Lillis.

SECOND HALF

Fourteen seconds into the second half Drom & Inch extended their advantage to six points thanks to terrific move which featured a cracking left-footed Paudie Kinane point - Gaelic football really represents a fine spectacle when played like this.

Upperchurch-Drombane then enjoyed their most dominant period of this contest when three successive points left three between them entering the final twenty minutes - Keith Ryan and Luke Shanahan (two frees) were responsible for these efforts (0-8 to 1-8).

It was only a matter of time, however, before Drom & Inch’s smashing style of football would realise a significant dividend - a Darragh Kennedy point preceded a John Campion goal in the 41st minute when Drom & Inch successfully pressed an Upperchurch kick-out. Paudie Kinane (free) and Darragh Kennedy added successive points and Drom & Inch led by nine (2-11 to 0-8).

Upperchurch-Drombane managed to win the final quarter of this contest 0-3 to 0-2, but Drom & Inch were full value for their comprehensive victory.

The Drom & Inch management team, however, will be concerned to learn that their side conceded twenty-four frees in total.

MATCH DETAILS

Drom & Inch: Brian Moore, Andy Mullins, Rory O’Dwyer, James Kennedy, Jamie Ryan (1-1), Lorcan Campion, Darragh Kennedy (0-2), Fintan Purcell, Aaron Ryan, John Campion (1-1), John Ryan (0-1), Tony Cahill, Paudie Kinane (0-5, 0-4 frees), Ben Stapleton (0-1), Jack Lillis (0-2). Subs: (45th) Jimmy Mullins for Fintan Purcell, (57th) Paul Glasheen for Paudie Kinane, (57th) Hugh Scott for Tony Cahill, (60th) Diarmuid Brennan for John Campion, (60th) Ethan Blake for Jamie Ryan.

Upperchurch-Drombane: Joey O’Donoghue, Patrick Bourke, Patrick Purcell (0-1), Joseph Bourke, Pat Ryan, Patrick Clancy, Darragh Bourke, Keith Ryan (0-1), James Griffin (0-1), AJ Shanahan, Darragh Ryan, Michael McLoughlin, Luke Shanahan (0-7, 0-7 frees), Oisín Treacy (0-1), Tom Purcell. Subs: (51st) Josh Hackett for Michael McLoughlin.

Referee: Martin Ryan (Moyne-Templetuohy).

Full photo caption: Drom & Inch captain Rory O'Dwyer pictured accepting the Joe O'Sullivan Mini-Bus & Taxi Hire Mid Tipperary Minor B Football Championship trophy from Mid Board chairman Jonathon Cullen and secretary Sally Young - also pictured is competition sponsor Joe O'Sullivan. Photo: Eamonn McGee

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.