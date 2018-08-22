JK Bracken’s retain the Mid Tipperary minor A football title thanks to seven-point final win

JK Bracken’s retained their Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire Mid Tipperary Minor A Football Championship at Templetuohy on Tuesday, August 21st, but their seven-point win over Thurles Sarsfields was not as clear-cut as the scoreline suggests with their third goal coming deep into injury time after a competitive contest.

The Templemore lads were hot favourites going into the final and fully deserved to win, but they were made to work very hard for the title by a Sarsfields side which contributed to its own downfall by too often surrendering possession through unforced errors in ball-handling and distribution.

From the start JK Bracken’s employed team captain Michael Egan in a sweeping role and he was central to much of their best work. Ably abetted by Éanna McBride, Shane Doyle, Andrew Ormonde and Lorcan Roche this quintet were the driving force behind a Templemore side that has the potential to add county honours to the divisional pennant.

Their first goal after eight minutes reflected the excellence of the side - a sweeping move out of defence ended with Michael Egan finishing confidently to help his side into a 1-2 to 0-1 lead.

Some erratic shooting prevented them from extending that advantage (seven wides in twenty minutes), but they got a lucky break in the 26th minute when a misplaced kick-out handed Andrew Ormonde the opportunity to register their second goal (2-3 to 0-3).

Sarsfields kept their composure and their response was instant. They swept up-field for a Cian Stakelum goal to which Kevin Bracken added a point a minute later to leave them only two points adrift. Before the break Tadgh Nolan for JK Bracken’s and Frank McKevitt for Sarsfields swopped points leaving Templemore 2-4 to 1-5 to the good with the game very much in the balance.

Having started rather shakily, Sarsfields had their game together at this stage, thanks largely to the efforts of Kieran Costello, Jack Lanigan and Paddy Creedon and they had every reason to feel optimistic facing into the second period. Frank McKevitt’s accuracy from frees was important to their challenge also.

SECOND HALF

Though JK Bracken’s resumed with points from Shane Doyle and Éanna McBride, Sarsfields kept after them with Frank McKevitt and Paddy Creedon raising flags.

Scores were less frequent in this period, but Ciaran Moloney came close to notching a goal for Sarsfields only to be prevented by an excellent save from Templemore goalie Shane Sweeney. What a goal then would have done for Sarsfields is anybody’s guess.

JK Bracken’s made the most of their escape with Shane Doyle landing two fine points for a 2-8 to 1-7 lead with three minutes to go. They went five clear when Doyle landed another free to which Frank McKevitt responded for Sarsfields.

With Sarsfields committed to attack JK Bracken’s hit them on the break when Nick Keane netted before referee Tom McGrath brought matters to a conclusion.

This was a good win for JK Bracken’s which will give them confidence facing into the county semi-finals. As stated they have a strong side who are well able to play football and with sharper finishing they will take beating. The influence of Éanna McBride, Shane Doyle, Michael Egan, Lorcan Roche and Andrew Ormonde was immense with Tadgh Nolan, Jack Prout and Cian McDonnell also to the fore.

Sarsfields gave a very good account of themselves, but came up that bit short in the finer points of the game. They incurred too many turn-overs in promising situations and duly paid the penalty. Kieran Costello, Jack Lanigan and Paddy Creedon were the leaders in the team with Seán Butler, Barry McGrath, Kieran Moloney, Kevin Bracken and Cathal Hayes also prominent.

JK Bracken’s: Shane Sweeney, Martin Bergin, Jack Prout, Cian McDonnell, Ciarán Byrne, Éanna McBride (0-2), Conor Cadell, Nick Keane (1-0), Shane Doyle (0-4, 0-4 frees), Darragh Doyle, Andrew Ormonde (1-1), Tadhg Nolan (0-2), Lorcan Roche, Stephen Cahill, Michael Egan (1-0). Subs: James Corcoran for D Doyle, Niall Moloney for Cahill, Diarmuid for Delaney for Ormonde (black card).

Thurles Sarsfields: Lorcan Cummins, Conor Stapleton, Barry McGrath, Cathal Hayes, Paddy Stakelum, Kieran Costello, Seán Butler, Kieran Moloney, Cian Stakelum (1-0), Kevin Bracken (0-1), Eoin Purcell, James Armstrong, Frank McKevitt (0-4, 0-4 frees), Jack Lanigan, Paddy Creedon (0-2). Subs: Liam McCormack for Armstrong, Rory Fogarty for Bracken, Conor Murphy for C Stakelum.

Referee: Tom McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

Full Photo Caption: Mid Tipperary Board chairman Jonathon Cullen pictured presenting the Mid Tipperary Minor A Football Championship trophy to JK Bracken’s captain Michael Egan - also pictured are Sally Young (secretary of the Mid Tipperary Board) and the competition sponsor Joe O'Sullivan of Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire, Littleton. Photo: Eamonn McGee

