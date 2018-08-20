Tipperary U14, U15 and U16 hurling panels named ahead of key inter-county tournaments

The Premier County's under-14, under-15 and under-16 hurling panels have been named with a series of prestigious inter-county tournaments set to take place this weekend.

The most prestigious of which is, of course, the Arrabawn Co-Up Inter-County Tournament - down the years under-16 inter-county teams competed in the Arrabawn, but this season the tournament will feature under-15 teams (the adjustment was made in keeping with minor moving to under-17 for the first time this year). The under-14A squad will compete as normal in the Tony Forristal Tournament in Waterford alongside the under-14B squad in the Sonny Maher. Meanwhile the under-16s will also be in action against their inter-county counterparts this weekend.

The Arrabawn Co-Op Tournament was launched recently in the Horse & Jockey Hotel and this year the competing teams have been graded into three sections meaning that three finals will take place in both the A and B competitions.

Every competing team is guaranteed a minimum of two games. The matches will get underway at 10.30am in six different venues and the first of the six finals is set to take place at 12 noon, two more will take place at 2pm and another two at 3.30pm before the cup final is scheduled to be broadcast on TG4 at 5pm.

Arrabawn Cup Tier 1

Semi-Final: Clare v Cork in Sean Treacy Park Tipp Town @ 12 noon

Semi-Final: Tipperary v Galway in Cappawhite @ 12 noon

Play-offs between the semi-final losers in Cappawhite @ 2.15pm

The cup final takes place in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 5pm

Arrabawn Shield

Semi-Final: Waterford v Kilkenny in New Inn @ 12 noon

Semi-Final: Wexford v Laois in Dundrum @ 12 noon

Play-offs between the semi-final losers in New Inn @ 2.15pm

The cup final takes place in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 330pm

Arrabawn Plate

Round 1: Dublin v Offaly in Bansha @ 10.30am

Round 2: Losers round one v Limerick in Bansha @ 11.30am

Round 3: winners of round one v Limerick in Bansha @ 12.30pm

The final will take place in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 2pm

Arrabawn Cup Tier 2

Semi-Final: Clare v Tipperary in Cappawhite @ 10.30am

Semi-Final: Cork v Galway in Dundrum @ 10.30am

Play-offs between the semi-final losers in Dundrum @ 2pm

The final will take place in Golden @ 3.30pm

Arrabawn Shield

Semi-Final: Dublin v Carlow in New Inn @ 10.30am

Semi-Final: Wexford v Kerry in Clonoulty @ 10.30am

Play-offs between the semi-final losers in Annacarty @ 1pm

The final will take place in Golden @ 2pm

Arrabawn Plate

Semi-Final: Waterford v Limerick in Sean Treacy Park Tipp Town @ 10.30am

Semi-Final: Kilkenny v Kildare in Annacarty @ 10.30am

Play-offs between the semi-final losers in Clonoulty @ 1pm

The final will take place in Golden @ 2:30pm

TIPPERARY UNDER-16 HURLING PANEL

The Tipperary under-16 hurling panel reads as follows: Paidi Williams (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Paul Mcloughlin (Nenagh Éire Óg), Conor Stapleton (Durlas Óg), Henry Fogarty (Durlas Óg), Ryan Walsh (Fethard), Eoin Murnane (Golden-Kilfeackle), Ciaran Llyod (Moyne-Templetuohy, captain), Gearoid Ryan (Cappawhite), Kenny Ryan (Toomevara), John Campion (Drom & Inch), Conor O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), Jack McGrath (Cashel King Cormacs), Leon Kennedy (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), Michael Tierney (Shannon Rovers), Jamie Holloway (Carrick Swans), Conor Ryan (Borrisokane),

Darragh Brennan (Skeheenarinky), Paddy Creedon (Durlas Óg), Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey Borris), Colm Fogarty (Lohrra-Dorrha), Kieran Lyons (Ballingarry), Paudie Kinane (Drom & Inch), Francie Delaney (Cahir), Luke Seacy (Roscrea), Christy McDonagh (Cahir), Conor Cadell (JK Bracken's), Stephen Brown (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickams), Mikey Ryan (Templederry Keynons), Dave Harold Barry (Galtee Rovers), Shane Gleeson (Kiladangan), John O'Meara (Kiladangan), Sam Madden (Portroe), Sam Loughran (Ballina), Calin Byrne (Roscrea), Cathal Deely (St Mary's Clonmel), Jack Hassett (Killenaule), Brian Óg O'Dwyer (Rosegreen), Kyle Ryan (Moycarkey-Borris), Declan Hayes (Ballingarry), Robert Gleeson (Gortnahoe-Glengoole) & Martin Paul O'Dwyer (Boherlahan-Dualla).

TIPPERARY UNDER-15A HURLING PANEL

The Tipperary under-15A hurling panel reads as follows: Jason O'Dwyer (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Conor Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), DJ McGrath (Kiladangan), Luke Galvin (Holycross-Ballycahill), Jamie Duncan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle, captain), Edward Meaghar (Loughmore-Castleiney), Eddie Ryan (Borris-ileigh), Paul Seymour (Kiladangan), Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Conor McKelvey (Silvermines), Ciarán McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney), Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch), Darragh Stakelum (Durlas Óg), Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Danny Slattery (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Darragh Ryan (Kiladangan), Micheál Ryan (Burgess), Emmet Butler (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Eoin Grace (Burgess), Kian Donnelly (Ballina), David Fogarty (Holycross-Ballycahill) & Liam McCormack (Durlas Óg).

TIPPERARY UNDER-15B HURLING PANEL

The Tipperary under-15B hurling panel reads as follows: James Finn (Portroe), Eoin ODwyer (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone), Callum Lawrence (Cashel King Cormacs), Oisín Treacy (Upperchurch-Drombane), Mikey Carmody (Cappawhite), Conor O'Brien (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone), Eoghan Lonergan (Arravale Rovers), Colm Boyle (Borris-ileigh), Riain O'Halloran (Moyle Rovers), Pat Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Tom Downey (Rockwell Rovers), Conor Dooley (Roscrea, captain), Peter McGarry (Moyle Rovers), Rory Collins (Moyle Rovers), Cathal Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), Cathal Greene (Moneygall), Ciaran Condon (Moyle Rovers), Emmet Fogarty (Durlas Óg), Michael Hayes (Templederry Kenyons), Jamie Kennedy (Nenagh Éire Óg), Kyle Burke (Rockwell Rovers), Cian Ryan (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Sean Kenneally (Moneygall) & Maidhc Fitzpatrick (Drom & Inch).

TIPPERARY UNDER-14A HURLING PANEL

The Tipperary under-14A hurling panel reads as follows: Cormac Hogan (Toomevarra), Jack Cleere (St Patrick's, Drangan), Tauri Shayanewako (Nenagh Éire Óg), Johnny Gleeson (Killenaule), James Quinlan (Cappawhite), Oran Donaghy (Durlas Óg), Ciaran Woodlock (Durlas Óg), Tadgh Gould (Holycross-Ballycahill), Owen Dunne Hannigan (Carrick Swans), Philip Hayes (Durlas Óg), Darragh Minogue (Durlas Óg), Eoin Carroll (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Daire Luttrell (Moyle Rovers), Darragh Guinan (Lorrha-Dorrha), Liam O'Meara (Moycarkey-Borris), Stephan Walsh (Moycarkey-Borris), Jack Collins (Ballina), Eoin Craddock (Holycross-Ballycahill), Oisin Maher (Cahir), Ben Currivan (Golden-Kilfeacle), Sam Carmody (Cappawhite), Orin Jones (Knockavilla Kickhams), Tommy Maher (Durlas Óg) & JP Anglim (Rosegreen).

TIPPERARY UNDER-14B HURLING PANEL

The Tipperary under-14B hurling panel reads as follows: Adam Brannigan (St Mary's, Clonmel), Conor Wall (Durlas Óg), Ted Evans (Toomevarra), Jack McGrath (Kiladangan), Stephan Dee (Sologhead), Brian Marnane (Golden-Kilfeacle), Diarmuid Kinnane (Knockavilla Kickhams), James Cody (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone), Micheal Freaney (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Ben Ryan (Arravale Rovers), Joe Maher (Moycarkey-Borris), Ronan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), Vanston Worrell (Moneygall), Oisin Williams (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Francis McDonagh (Cahir), Colin Geraghty (Rosegreen), David Ryan (Silvermines), Cormac Deegan (Moyne-Templetuohy), Cian O'Carroll (Cappawhite), Sean Collier (JK Bracken's), Brian Gleeson (Loughmore-Castleiney), Fabian Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), Jamie Carroll (Emly) & Sean Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane).

