The Tipperary Football Board's strategic plan will be launched in Nenagh this weekend

The Tipperary Football Board plan to publicly launch the strategic plan for Gaelic football in the county on Saturday, August 25th in the Hibernian Inn, Nenagh (9pm). And, the Football Board will also take this opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the Premier County team which won the 1998 All-Ireland Junior Football Championship with a reunion on the night.

The three-year strategic plan for football in the county was recently approved by the Tipperary County Board and focuses on six key areas: the promotion of football to the Tipperary general public, the promotion and development of football in primary schools, the promotion and development of football in secondary schools, juvenile participation and competition structures, adult participation and competition structures and the development of the game in non-traditional football areas.

A second public launch of the strategic plan will take place in the Clonmel GAA Centre on Saturday, September 8th and this event will be combined with a reunion of the Tipperary senior football teams from 1993, 1994 and 1998 who all reached the Munster final.

Both events are open to all while copies of the strategic plan will be available on both nights.

