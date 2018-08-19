Tipperary Football Championship Round-Up: Rockwell Rovers fire ten goals past Carrick Swans

In a hectic weekend of action in the Tipperary Water-sponsored County Senior Football Championship and County Intermediate Football Championship one result which really caught the eye was Rockwell Rovers’ 46-point win over Carrick Swans (10-21 to 0-5). Rovers led 3-12 to 0-0 at the break. Please read on for a round-up of all the action.

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Sixteen teams will battle it out in the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship - here the traditional link between the divisional series and the county series has been severed. Therefore the county championship is a standalone competition.

The sixteen teams involved are divided into four seeded groups of four. Following three rounds of games the group winners and runners-up will meet in the quarter-finals with repeat pairings avoided where possible. The bottom team in each group will play-off to determine which side is relegated.

GROUP 1

No games took place in group one over the weekend, but four games will take place between Monday, August 27th and Saturday, September 8th which will bring this group to a conclusion.

Results

Kilsheelan-Kilcash 1-11 JK Bracken's 1-10

Loughmore-Castleiney 1-19 Drom & Inch 1-9

Fixtures

Monday, August 27th

JK Bracken's v Loughmore-Castleiney in Templetuohy @ 7pm

Drom & Inch v Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 7pm

Tuesday, September 4th

Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Loughmore-Castleiney in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 6.30pm

Saturday, September 8th

Drom & Inch v JK Bracken's in Templetuohy @ 6pm

GROUP 2

On Saturday Moyle Rovers earned themselves a 3-9 to 1-5 win over Upperchurch-Drombane at Leahy Park in Cashel while on Sunday in Dundrum Arravale Rovers cruised to a nineteen-point victory over Galtee Rovers (1-20 to 0-4). As a result Moyle Rovers top the group on four points while Arravale Rovers and Upperchurch-Drombane are joint-second on two. Meanwhile Galtee Rovers prop up the group on zero. In the third round on Saturday, September 8th Galtee Rovers take on Moyle Rovers while the winner of the collision between Arravale Rovers and Upperchurch-Drombane will progress to the quarter-finals.

Results

Galtee Rovers 1-7 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-11

Moyle Rovers 1-14 Arravale Rovers 1-8

Upperchurch-Drombane 1-5 Moyle Rovers 3-9

Arravale Rovers 1-20 Galtee Rovers 0-4 in Dundrum @ 7pm

Fixtures

Saturday, September 8th

Galtee Rovers v Moyle Rovers in Ardfinnan @ 6pm

Arravale Rovers v Upperchurch-Drombane in Dundrum @ 6pm

GROUP 3

On Saturday Killenaule got the better of Cahir at the Clonmel Sportsfield while on Sunday Ballyporeen proved too strong for Kiladangan in Cashel. As matters stand Ballyporeen top the group on scoring difference (+15) with Killenaule (+12) second - both teams have four points with Kiladangan and Cahir propping up the group on zero points. Kiladangan will face Cahir on Sunday, September 9th while the meeting between Ballyporeen and Killenaule will determine the group winner; that contest will take place on Saturday, September 8th.

Results

Ballyporeen 3-16 Cahir 1-12

Killenaule 4-14 Kiladangan 4-7

Cahir 0-10 Killenaule 2-9

Kiladangan 2-5 Ballyporeen 1-13

Fixtures

Saturday, September 8th

Ballyporeen v Killenaule in Ardfinnan @ 4.30pm

Sunday, September 9th

Kiladangan v Cahir in Holycross @ 6pm

GROUP 4

Two games took place in group four on Sunday when Ardfinnan earned themselves a narrow win over Éire Óg Annacarty (1-11 to 0-12) at New Inn while Clonmel Commercials proved too strong for Aherlow Gaels (0-14 to 0-7) in Cahir. So, Clonmel Commercials top the group on four points while Aherlow and Ardfinnan are joint-second on two. Surprisingly, Éire Óg Annacarty are bottom on zero points. The third round of games takes place on Sunday, September 9th when Clonmel Commercials take on Éire Óg Annacarty and Aherlow Gaels face Ardfinnan.

Results

Aherlow 1-9 Éire Óg Annacarty 0-9

Ardfinnan 0-7 Commercials 3-22

Éire Óg Annacarty 0-12 Ardfinnan 1-11

Clonmel Commercials 0-14 Aherlow Gaels 0-7

Fixtures

Sunday, September 9th

Clonmel Commercials v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 2pm

Aherlow Gaels v Ardfinnan in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 3.30pm

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Fifteen teams compete for the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Football Championship - three groups of four and one group of three. Following three rounds of games the group winners will face the runners-up in the quarter-finals - repeat pairings avoided where possible. The bottom teams in the respective groups will play-off with two teams relegated.

GROUP 1

On Saturday Fethard and Grangemockler-Ballyneale drew (2-7 apiece) - that result propelled Fethard to the summit of group one, but there is plenty to play for here with key games taking place on August 28th and September 8th.

Results

Father Sheehy's 1-13 Fethard 3-11

Grangemockler-Ballyneale 0-12 Clonmel Commercials 0-12

Fethard 2-7 Grangemockler-Ballyneale 2-7

Fixtures

Tuesday, August 28th

Clonmel Commercials v Father Sheehy's in Ardfinnan @ 7pm

Saturday, September 8th

Father Sheehy's v Grangemockler-Ballyneale in Ned Hall Park @ 6pm

Clonmel Commercials v Fethard in Monroe @ 4pm

GROUP 2

On Sunday in Templemore Moyne-Templetuohy beat near neighbours Loughmore-Castleiney by six points (2-12 to 1-9) while Moycarkey-Borris presented Moyle Rovers with a walkover. As a result Moyne-Templetuohy top group two on four points while Loughmore-Castleiney and Moyle Rovers have two points (Moycarkey-Borris are bottom on zero points). On Sunday, September 9th the group comes to a conclusion when Moyle Rovers face Moyne-Templetuohy and Moycarkey-Borris collide with Loughmore-Castleiney.

Results

Moycarkey-Borris 0-8 Moyne-Templetuohy 1-7

Loughmore-Castleiney 0-14 Moyle Rovers 1-6

Moyne-Templetuohy 2-12 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-9

Moyle Rovers w/o Moycarkey-Borris scr

Fixtures

Sunday, September 9th

Moyle Rovers v Moyne-Templetuohy in Gortnahoe @ 11.30am

Moycarkey-Borris v Loughmore-Castleiney in Templetuohy @ 7pm

GROUP 3

No matches took place in this three-team group over the weekend. The remaining two contests are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 28th (Cashel King Cormacs v Borrisokane) and Saturday, September 8th (Borrisokane v Clonoulty-Rossmore). Clonoulty-Rossmore and Cashel King Cormacs drew in the group’s opening game.

Results

Clonoulty-Rossmore 0-12 Cashel King Cormacs 1-9

Fixtures

Tuesday, August 28th

Cashel King Cormacs v Borrisokane in Borrisoleigh @ 7pm

Saturday, September 8th

Borrisokane v Clonoulty-Rossmore in The Ragg @ 3pm

GROUP 4

On Saturday in Clonmel the Rockwell Rovers blasted ten goals past Carrick Swans during a dominant display (10-21 to 0-5). As a result Rockwell Rovers now top the group on three points following their opening day draw with Clonmel Óg. Golden-Kilfeacle hammered Carrick Swans in the first round of games while the meeting of Golden-Kilfeacle and Clonmel Óg on August 28th should be interesting. The final round of games in the group take place on September 8th when Clonmel Óg face Carrick Swans and Rockwell Rovers take on Golden-Kilfeacle.

Results

Carrick Swans 1-5 Golden-Kilfeacle 5-11

Clonmel Óg 0-8 Rockwell Rovers 0-8

Rockwell Rovers 10-21 Carrick Swans 0-5

Fixtures

Tuesday, August 28th

Golden-Kilfeacle v Clonmel Óg in New Inn @ 7pm

Saturday, September 8th

Rockwell Rovers v Golden-Kilfeacle in Dundrum @ 4.30pm

Carrick Swans v Clonmel Óg in Monroe @ 5.30pm

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.