Loughmore face four games in 14 days as Tipperary County Board release championship fixtures

The County Board have released a fixtures plan for the third round of the Tipperary Water-sponsored county senior hurling, senior football, intermediate hurling and intermediate football championships. And, it appears likely that the Loughmore-Castleiney senior panel of players will compete in four championship games in just fourteen days.

On Monday, August 27th Loughmore-Castleiney are scheduled to take on JK Bracken's in the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship at Templetuohy (7pm). On Saturday, September 1st Declan Laffan's men take on Portroe in the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship at Dolla (6.30pm). Loughmore-Castleiney return to action in the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship against Kilsheelan-Kilcash on Tuesday, September 4th at Leahy Park, Cashel (6.30pm) and then, just five days later, it is understood that Loughmore-Castleiney will take on Thurles Sarsfields on Sunday, September 9th in the final of the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship (the full fixture details for the Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final remain to be confirmed).

Again, the members of the both the County Board and Mid Tipperary Competitions Control Committee (CCC) should not be held responsible for the situation that Loughmore-Castleiney find themselves in. The CCC are simply fixing games based on a structure voted in by the clubs of Tipperary.

Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship

Saturday, August 25th

Carrick Swans v Upperchurch-Drombane

in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 6.30pm

Saturday, September 1st

Mullinahone v Nenagh Éire Óg

in Templemore @ 5pm

Toomevara v Killenaule

in Templemore @ 6.30pm

Kiladangan v Borris-Ileigh

in Dolla @ 5pm

Portroe v Loughmore-Castleiney

in Dolla @ 6.30pm

Sunday, September 2nd

Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill v Kilruane MacDonagh's

in Dolla @ 12 noon

Roscrea v Clonoulty-Rossmore

in Dolla @ 1.30pm

Drom & Inch v Thurles Sarsfields

in Holycross @ 6.30pm

Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup

Saturday, August 25th

Ballina v Lorrha-Dorrha

in Toomevara @ 4.30pm

St Mary's Clonmel v Burgess

in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 5pm

Saturday, September 1st

Templederry Kenyons v Newport

in Nenagh @ 1pm

Clonakenny v Silvermines

in Toomevara @ 3pm

Moycarkey-Borris v Holycross-Ballycahill

in The Ragg @ 6.30pm

Sunday, September 2nd

JK Bracken's v Ballingarry

in Templetuohy @ 12 noon

Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Saturday, August 25th

Borrisokane v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun

in Holycross @ 5pm

Ballybacon-Grange v Kiladangan

in Holycross @ 6.30pm

Cappawhite v Carrick Davins

in Cahir @ 6.30pm

Arravale Rovers v Drom & Inch

in Dundrum @ 6.30pm

Sunday, August 26th

Moneygall v Shannon Rovers

in Cloughjordan @ 12 noon

Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Moyle Rovers

in New Inn @ 12 noon

Saturday, September 1st

Golden-Kilfeacle v Kilsheelan-Kilcash

in Clonmel Sportsfield @ 6pm

Sunday, September 2nd

Ballinahinch v Lattin-Cullen

in Cappawhite @ 12.30pm

Cashel King Cormacs v Thurles Sarsfields

in Holycross @ 1pm

Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship

Monday, August 27th

JK Bracken's v Loughmore-Castleiney

in Templetuohy @ 7pm

Drom & Inch v Kilsheelan-Kilcash

in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 7pm

Tuesday, Septmber 4th

Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Loughmore-Castleiney

in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 6.30pm

Saturday, Septmber 8th

Ballyporeen v Killenaule

in Ardfinnan @ 4.30pm

Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun v Moyle Rovers

in Ardfinnan @ 6pm

Drom & Inch v JK Bracken's

in Templetuohy @ 6pm

Arravale Rovers v Upperchurch-Drombane

in Dundrum @ 6pm

Sunday, September 9th

Clonmel Commercials v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 2pm

Aherlow Gaels v Ardfinnan

in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 3.30pm

Kiladangan v Cahir

in Holycross @ 6pm

Tipperary Water County Intermediate Football Championship

Tuesday, August 28th

Clonmel Commercials v Father Sheehy's

in Ardfinnan @ 7pm

Cashel King Cormacs v Borrisokane

in Borrisoleigh @ 7pm

Golden-Kilfeacle v Clonmel Óg

in New Inn @ 7pm

Saturday, September 8th

Borrisokane v Clonoulty-Rossmore

in The Ragg @ 3pm

Rockwell Rovers v Golden-Kilfeacle

in Dundrum @ 4.30pm

Father Sheehy's v Grangemockler-Ballyneale

in Ned Hall Park @ 6pm

Clonmel Commercials v Fethard

in Monroe @ 4pm

Carrick Swans v Clonmel Óg

in Monroe @ 5.30pm

Sunday, September 9th

Moyle Rovers v Moyne-Templetuohy

in Gortnahoe @ 11.30am

Moycarkey-Borris v Loughmore-Castleiney

in Templetuohy @ 7pm

