Loughmore face four games in 14 days as Tipperary County Board release championship fixtures
The County Board have released a fixtures plan for the third round of the Tipperary Water-sponsored county senior hurling, senior football, intermediate hurling and intermediate football championships. And, it appears likely that the Loughmore-Castleiney senior panel of players will compete in four championship games in just fourteen days.
On Monday, August 27th Loughmore-Castleiney are scheduled to take on JK Bracken's in the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship at Templetuohy (7pm). On Saturday, September 1st Declan Laffan's men take on Portroe in the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship at Dolla (6.30pm). Loughmore-Castleiney return to action in the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship against Kilsheelan-Kilcash on Tuesday, September 4th at Leahy Park, Cashel (6.30pm) and then, just five days later, it is understood that Loughmore-Castleiney will take on Thurles Sarsfields on Sunday, September 9th in the final of the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship (the full fixture details for the Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final remain to be confirmed).
Again, the members of the both the County Board and Mid Tipperary Competitions Control Committee (CCC) should not be held responsible for the situation that Loughmore-Castleiney find themselves in. The CCC are simply fixing games based on a structure voted in by the clubs of Tipperary.
Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship
Saturday, August 25th
Carrick Swans v Upperchurch-Drombane
in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 6.30pm
Saturday, September 1st
Mullinahone v Nenagh Éire Óg
in Templemore @ 5pm
Toomevara v Killenaule
in Templemore @ 6.30pm
Kiladangan v Borris-Ileigh
in Dolla @ 5pm
Portroe v Loughmore-Castleiney
in Dolla @ 6.30pm
Sunday, September 2nd
Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill v Kilruane MacDonagh's
in Dolla @ 12 noon
Roscrea v Clonoulty-Rossmore
in Dolla @ 1.30pm
Drom & Inch v Thurles Sarsfields
in Holycross @ 6.30pm
Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup
Saturday, August 25th
Ballina v Lorrha-Dorrha
in Toomevara @ 4.30pm
St Mary's Clonmel v Burgess
in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 5pm
Saturday, September 1st
Templederry Kenyons v Newport
in Nenagh @ 1pm
Clonakenny v Silvermines
in Toomevara @ 3pm
Moycarkey-Borris v Holycross-Ballycahill
in The Ragg @ 6.30pm
Sunday, September 2nd
JK Bracken's v Ballingarry
in Templetuohy @ 12 noon
Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Saturday, August 25th
Borrisokane v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun
in Holycross @ 5pm
Ballybacon-Grange v Kiladangan
in Holycross @ 6.30pm
Cappawhite v Carrick Davins
in Cahir @ 6.30pm
Arravale Rovers v Drom & Inch
in Dundrum @ 6.30pm
Sunday, August 26th
Moneygall v Shannon Rovers
in Cloughjordan @ 12 noon
Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Moyle Rovers
in New Inn @ 12 noon
Saturday, September 1st
Golden-Kilfeacle v Kilsheelan-Kilcash
in Clonmel Sportsfield @ 6pm
Sunday, September 2nd
Ballinahinch v Lattin-Cullen
in Cappawhite @ 12.30pm
Cashel King Cormacs v Thurles Sarsfields
in Holycross @ 1pm
Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship
Monday, August 27th
JK Bracken's v Loughmore-Castleiney
in Templetuohy @ 7pm
Drom & Inch v Kilsheelan-Kilcash
in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 7pm
Tuesday, Septmber 4th
Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Loughmore-Castleiney
in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 6.30pm
Saturday, Septmber 8th
Ballyporeen v Killenaule
in Ardfinnan @ 4.30pm
Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun v Moyle Rovers
in Ardfinnan @ 6pm
Drom & Inch v JK Bracken's
in Templetuohy @ 6pm
Arravale Rovers v Upperchurch-Drombane
in Dundrum @ 6pm
Sunday, September 9th
Clonmel Commercials v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 2pm
Aherlow Gaels v Ardfinnan
in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 3.30pm
Kiladangan v Cahir
in Holycross @ 6pm
Tipperary Water County Intermediate Football Championship
Tuesday, August 28th
Clonmel Commercials v Father Sheehy's
in Ardfinnan @ 7pm
Cashel King Cormacs v Borrisokane
in Borrisoleigh @ 7pm
Golden-Kilfeacle v Clonmel Óg
in New Inn @ 7pm
Saturday, September 8th
Borrisokane v Clonoulty-Rossmore
in The Ragg @ 3pm
Rockwell Rovers v Golden-Kilfeacle
in Dundrum @ 4.30pm
Father Sheehy's v Grangemockler-Ballyneale
in Ned Hall Park @ 6pm
Clonmel Commercials v Fethard
in Monroe @ 4pm
Carrick Swans v Clonmel Óg
in Monroe @ 5.30pm
Sunday, September 9th
Moyle Rovers v Moyne-Templetuohy
in Gortnahoe @ 11.30am
Moycarkey-Borris v Loughmore-Castleiney
in Templetuohy @ 7pm
FURTHER READING
To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on