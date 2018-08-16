So, how many Tipperary players are on the GAA's hurling team of the 1990s? Answer: one

A 1990s hurling selection will be honoured as part of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final day celebrations on Sunday, August 19th. The Gaelic Athletic Association decided on this initiative in lieu of the traditional jubilee team in light of the fact that Kilkenny won back-to-back titles in 1992-1993. So, a committee has selected a hurling team of the 1990s and just one Tipperary player made the cut: Michael Cleary (Nenagh Éire Óg).

The selection committee involved were: John Horan (Uachtarán CLG), Martin Breheny (Irish Independent), Sean Moran (Irish Times), Michael Lyster (RTÉ TV), Brian Carthy (RTÉ Radio), Jim O’Sullivan (formerly Irish Examiner), Martán Ó Ciardha (Iar RnaG) and Sean Bán Breathnach (RnaG).

The 'Hurling Team of the 1990s' reads as follows:

1) Damien Fitzhenry (Wexford)

2) Brian Corcoran (Cork)

3) Brian Lohan (Clare)

4) Martin Hanamy (Offaly)

5) Brian Whelahan (Offaly)

6) Seánie McMahon (Clare)

7) Liam Dunne (Wexford)

8) Ciarán Carey (Limerick)

9) Michael Coleman (Galway)

10) Martin Storey (Wexford)

11) Gary Kirby (Limerick)

12) Jamesie O’Connor (Clare)

13) Michael Cleary (Tipperary)

14) DJ Carey (Kilkenny)

15) Johnny Dooley (Offaly)

