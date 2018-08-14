Red card rescinded: Tipperary star Mark Kehoe is now free to play in the All-Ireland U21 hurling final

Terrific news emerged on Tuesday evening, August 14th that the red card awarded to Mark Kehoe during the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland Under-21 Hurling Championship semi-final against Galway has been rescinded. The Kilsheelan-Kilcash man was sent off by referee Seán Cleere at Páirc na nGael, Limerick last week following his challenge on Galway ‘keeper Éanna Murphy. Good sense prevailed at an appeal hearing, however, and Mark Kehoe is now free to compete against the Rebels in the up-coming All-Ireland under-21 final.

Tipperary will take on Cork in the final of the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland Under-21 Hurling Championship on Sunday, August 26th at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick (throw-in 5.30pm).

In the semi-finals Tipperary roared to a rousing 3-17 to 1-17 victory over Galway at the Gaelic Grounds. Tipperary beat Limerick in their provincial semi-final (1-22 to 1-13) at Semple Stadium, but came undone to a significant degree against Cork in the Munster final - the Premier County lost by thirteen points (1-13 to 2-23) to the Rebels on July 4th at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.

Liam Cahill (Ballingarry) leads the Tipperary under-21 management team alongside coach Michael Bevans (Toomevara) and selectors John Sheedy (Portroe), Seán Corbett (Boherlahan-Dualla) and TJ Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.