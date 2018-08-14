Key Tipperary SHC clash between Borris-Ileigh and Loughmore re-scheduled for Wednesday night

The Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship group four contest between Borris-Ileigh and Loughmore-Castleiney was postponed on Saturday and that attractive clash has been re-scheduled for Wednesday, August 15th in The Ragg at 7pm.

On Saturday evening at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh the Kiladangan men got the better of Portroe (1-22 to 1-18). Borris-Ileigh beat Portroe (2-10 to 0-12) in the opening round while Loughmore-Castleiney lost a thriller against Kiladangan (1-11 to 0-15).

So, Kiladangan are going about their business smartly and top the group on four points (+5), Borris-Ileigh are second on two points (+4), Loughmore-Castleiney are third on zero points (-1) and Portroe are fourth on zero points (-8).

Critically, Borris-Ileigh and Loughmore-Castleiney now hold a game in hand over Kiladangan and Portroe so the result of the contest on Wednesday evening will have a huge impact on the landscape of this group.

Please note that Loughmore-Castleiney are through to the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final against Thurles Sarsfields, but nothing is guaranteed for them going down the divisional route so beating Borris-Ileigh this Wednesday has to be Declan Laffan's top priority.

In the third round of games Kildangan take on Borris-Ileigh and Portroe face Loughmore-Castleiney.

