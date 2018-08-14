Into the lion’s den: Cavan host the Tipperary ladies football team in senior relegation final

The Tipperary team must now face Cavan in a TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship relegation final on Sunday, August 19th in Virginia, Cavan (throw-in 1pm). The game was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 18th, but since the contest clashed with Tipperary’s All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-final the Premier County requested a change. Cavan agreed to play the relegation final on Sunday, August 19th on condition that the decider would take place at a Cavan venue - namely Dolan Park, Virginia.

Unfortunately, Premier County ladies football star Orla O’Dwyer finds herself embroiled in the controversy - O’Dwyer is scheduled to captain the Tipperary Camogie team against Cork in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-finals at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday, August 18th (throw-in 7.15pm). But O’Dwyer is also a leading member of the Tipperary ladies football team. Earlier this season, for instance, Orla O’Dwyer was forced to play both an inter-county ladies football and an inter-county Camogie game on the same day.

The Tipperary outfit managed by Shane Ronayne’s lost a relegation semi-final on Saturday against Waterford (1-13 to 3-13) while Cavan lost their corresponding clash with Monaghan (0-15 to 2-15).

At Callan on Saturday Maria Delahunty blasted 1-7 during Waterford’s six-point win over Tipperary in a hard-fought relegation semi-final. The sides were level (1-5 apiece) during the opening half, but the Déise fired 1-3 without reply and enjoyed a 2-8 to 1-8 interval advantage.

Shane Ronayne’s Tipperary team lost out narrowly to Donegal (0-14 to 0-17) at Castlerea, Roscommon during the group phase of the championship while they also suffered a defeat at the hands of Kerry (2-10 to 3-13).

Tipperary and Cavan encountered one another earlier this season when the Premier County edged a thrilling Lidl National Ladies Football League Division Two final at Parnell Park in Dublin (0-21 to 3-11). During the group stage of the league Tipperary also beat Cavan 1-13 to 3-4.

Considering the progress of the ladies football team in recent years relegation back to the intermediate grade would now, surely, be regarded a significant blow.

Management team: this season the Tipperary senior ladies football team is managed by Shane Ronayne (Mourneabbey, Cork) alongside mentors Anne-Marie Ruby (Mourneabbey, Cork), Elaine Harte (Moyne-Templetuohy), Tony Smith (Moyle Rovers), James O’Leary (Galtee Rovers) and Alan O’Connor (Cahir).

The starting Tipperary team which lost to Waterford on Saturday read as follows: Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Maria Curley (Templemore), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan, captain), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers, 0-1), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir, 1-6, 0-5 frees), Siobhán Condon (Aherlow, 0-1), Kate Davey (Fethard, 0-1), Aishling Moloney (Cahir, 0-2), Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan), Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers, 0-1), Mairéad Morrissey (Brian Ború’s), Gillian O’Brien (Moyle Rovers, 0-1).

