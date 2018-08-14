Into the lion’s den: Cavan host the Tipperary ladies football team in senior relegation final
Tipperary ladies football captain Samantha Lambert pictured celebrating with her teammates following the Lidl Ladies Football National League division two final win over Cavan at Parnell Park, Dublin.
The Tipperary team must now face Cavan in a TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship relegation final on Sunday, August 19th in Virginia, Cavan (throw-in 1pm). The game was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 18th, but since the contest clashed with Tipperary’s All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-final the Premier County requested a change. Cavan agreed to play the relegation final on Sunday, August 19th on condition that the decider would take place at a Cavan venue - namely Dolan Park, Virginia.
Unfortunately, Premier County ladies football star Orla O’Dwyer finds herself embroiled in the controversy - O’Dwyer is scheduled to captain the Tipperary Camogie team against Cork in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-finals at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday, August 18th (throw-in 7.15pm). But O’Dwyer is also a leading member of the Tipperary ladies football team. Earlier this season, for instance, Orla O’Dwyer was forced to play both an inter-county ladies football and an inter-county Camogie game on the same day.
The Tipperary outfit managed by Shane Ronayne’s lost a relegation semi-final on Saturday against Waterford (1-13 to 3-13) while Cavan lost their corresponding clash with Monaghan (0-15 to 2-15).
At Callan on Saturday Maria Delahunty blasted 1-7 during Waterford’s six-point win over Tipperary in a hard-fought relegation semi-final. The sides were level (1-5 apiece) during the opening half, but the Déise fired 1-3 without reply and enjoyed a 2-8 to 1-8 interval advantage.
Shane Ronayne’s Tipperary team lost out narrowly to Donegal (0-14 to 0-17) at Castlerea, Roscommon during the group phase of the championship while they also suffered a defeat at the hands of Kerry (2-10 to 3-13).
Tipperary and Cavan encountered one another earlier this season when the Premier County edged a thrilling Lidl National Ladies Football League Division Two final at Parnell Park in Dublin (0-21 to 3-11). During the group stage of the league Tipperary also beat Cavan 1-13 to 3-4.
Considering the progress of the ladies football team in recent years relegation back to the intermediate grade would now, surely, be regarded a significant blow.
Management team: this season the Tipperary senior ladies football team is managed by Shane Ronayne (Mourneabbey, Cork) alongside mentors Anne-Marie Ruby (Mourneabbey, Cork), Elaine Harte (Moyne-Templetuohy), Tony Smith (Moyle Rovers), James O’Leary (Galtee Rovers) and Alan O’Connor (Cahir).
The starting Tipperary team which lost to Waterford on Saturday read as follows: Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Maria Curley (Templemore), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan, captain), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers, 0-1), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir, 1-6, 0-5 frees), Siobhán Condon (Aherlow, 0-1), Kate Davey (Fethard, 0-1), Aishling Moloney (Cahir, 0-2), Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan), Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers, 0-1), Mairéad Morrissey (Brian Ború’s), Gillian O’Brien (Moyle Rovers, 0-1).
