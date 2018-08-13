Tipperary SHC: Conor Floyd point earns Newport a vital win over Silvermines

Conor Floyd’s 59th minute point earned Newport a timely win as they defeated Silvermines in the second round of the Séamus Ó Riain Cup at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh on Saturday evening.

Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup

Newport 0-19 Silvermines 0-18

Floyd picked up the winning score to cap a commanding performance by the left wing-back helping Newport back to the winners podium following their opening round defeat to Clonakenny - the same week Silvermines accounted for Templederry who defeated Clonakenny most recently which sees all four teams with two points each with just one round to play.

In a disappointing encounter Newport just about deserved this win because they had the greater all-round team in terms of scorers with eight players getting on the scoresheet. Silvermines had seven, but depended so much on Jason Forde who finished the game's top scorer with 0-11 including five frees and two sideline balls in a man of the match performance.

While the scores were level four times in the opening half it was Silvermines who looked the brighter as they opened a three-point lead after seventeen minutes with Forde scoring five.

But Newport - helped by scores from Odhran Floyd, Pa Ryan and Peter O’Sullivan - were level at 0-8 each before Colin Floyd presented Newport with a slender 0-9 to 0-8 advantage by the interval.

Little separated the teams in the opening minutes of the second half as the scores were level for the third time at 0-13 each with forty-one minutes played.

Darragh carroll’s sixty-three metre free edged Newport in front, but two Jason Forde efforts helped the 'Mines to regain the lead via well-taken sideline balls.

Peter O’Sullivan levelled for Newport, but goalkeeper Mike Flannery had to come to Newport's rescue and having turned defence into attack Darragh Carroll moved Newport in front once more in the 48th minute. Carroll increased the lead with another free which was matched by Jason Forde who recorded his eleventh point.

It was end-to-end now, but Newport appeared to be taking control when substitute Keelan Floyd had them two in front. Silvermines, however, had other ideas and points by Andrew Hayden and a brilliant David Keogh score had the sides level for the third time in the second half.

A share of the points was every bit a possibility, but one minute from time the deadlock was broken when Conor Floyd collected sixty metres out before bisecting the posts for the winner.

MATCH DETAILS

Newport: Mike Flannery, Rob Houlihan, Aidan Ryan, Andrew Hickey, Cian Flanagan, Sean O’Brien, Conor Floyd (0-1), Odhran Floyd (0-3), Paudge Hogan, Colin Floyd (0-1), Conor Keating, Darragh Carroll (0-3, 0-2 frees), Peter O’Sullivan (0-4), Pa Ryan (0-2), Jack Delahunty (0-4). Subs: Mike Bergin for Odhran Floyd (blood 29th-30th), Keelan Floyd (0-1) for P O’Sullivan (48th), Aaron O’Neill for Keating (58th), Mike Bergin for C Floyd (58th).

Silvermines: Cathal Sherlock, Edward Ryan, Cathal Gleeson, Eamon Corcoran, Gary Toohey, Ronan Sherlock, Noel Quirke, Orrie Quirke (0-1), Jason Forde (0-11, 0-5 frees, 0-2 sidelines), Padraig Fogarty (0-1), Willie Keogh (0-1), David Keogh (0-2), Ruairi Maher, Bryan Seymour (0-1), Darragh Nolan. Subs: Dan Keogh for Ruairi Maher (41st), Andrew Hayden (0-1) for Seymour (50th), Declan Mulqueen for Nolan (55th).

Referee: Kieran Delaney (Toomevara).