Tipperary SHC: Burgess dominate Séamus Ó Riain Cup clash with Ballingarry at Templetuohy

Leading from pillar to post there was never any doubt about the outcome in this Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup clash as Burgess added another victory to the one already claimed against JK Bracken's in the opening round four months ago after a lob-sided game against at Templetuohy last Sunday afternoon.

Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup

Burgess 2-23 Ballingarry 1-10

Top scorer Stephen Murray was man of the match and he had great support from Donagh Maher, Johnny Mulqueen, Keith Nealon and Danny Ryan who scored four points from play.

Burgess had eight scorers, with seven on target, in the opening half as Burgess had 1-7 on board before Ballingarry notched their opening score in the 15th minute.

In a busy opening six minutes Burgess were four points up with Stephen Murray picking up two frees and one from play with Willie Ryan doing likewise. Two minutes later Keith Nealon got the vital touch to turn the ball into the Ballingarry net after an Eoin Hogan delivery for the right.

It was all Burges, but Murray had a penalty saved by Ballingarry net minder David Walsh before Danny Ryan punished a poor clearance with a point. Then it was Ballingarry’s turn to win a penalty, but Niall McGrath was equal to Dylan Walsh’s strike.

Dylan Walsh bagged Ballingarry’s first score from a free in the fifteenth minute, but Burgess added three more points with the evergreen Brian Hogan making it 1-10 to 0-1 before Ballingarry forced Niall McGrath to make two good saves with Gerry Fitzgerald denied on both occasion.

Ian Ivors went low with his next close-range free, but Burgess were equal to the effort while Murray was accurate at the other end.

Ballingarry responded with three points - two frees from Ian Ivors sandwiching a Dylan Walsh score from play - and reaching half time it was 1-13 to 0-6 in favour of Burgess.

SECOND HALF



An Ian Ivors free was what Ballingarry needed to commence the second half, but whatever hope they had of a recovery was soon put to bed when Eoin Hogan grabbed his second point quickly followed by another Murray free before eighteen-year-old Stephen Kirwan had Burgess' second goal after David Walsh had saved an effort from keith Nealon.

In the 40th minute Stephen Murray added a splendid point from very close to the sideline and sixty metres out. Two Nealon points inside thirty seconds consolidated the Burgess lead as Ben Cooney’s first touch yielded a point with Danny Ryan adding a splendid point from the left.

The game was well out of Ballingarry’s reach, but they refused to give up. With Adrian Cleere and Ciaran Shelly carrying the game to their opponents in the final ten minutes with shelly finding the net from close in with Walsh adding a point.

MATCH DETAILS

Burgess: Niall McGrath, Kieran Ryan, Shane Maher, Pat Woods, Jonathon Mulqueen, Donagh Maher, Noel Gleeson, Conor Gill, Willie Ryan (0-1), Eoin Hogan (0-2), Brian Hogan (0-1), Danny Ryan (0-4), Keith Nealon (1-3), Stephen Murray (0-10, 0-4 frees, 0-1 '65), Stephan Kirwan (1-1). Subs: Ben Cooney (0-1) for Kirwan (49th), Drew Boland for Gill (52nd).

Ballingarry: David Walsh, John Walsh, Sean Doheny, Killian Tuohy, Paul Butler, Ger Fennelly, Brian Norton, Adrian Cleere, Ciaran Shelley (1-0), Padraig Hayes (0-1), Ian Ivors (0-6, 0-6 frees), Eamon Tuohy, Paidi Maher, Gerry Fitzgerald, Dylan Walsh (0-3, 0-1 frees). Subs: Richard Butler for Hayes (51st).

Referee: Sean Everard (Moyne-Templetuohy).