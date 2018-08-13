Tipperary SHC: Drom & Inch dismiss Carrick Swans with fourteen points to spare

A blistering last ten minutes to the first half set Drom & Inch up for victory in their Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship group three clash at Cashel on Saturday evening - they won comfortably in the end by fourteen points.

Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship

Drom & Inch 2-24 Carrick Swans 0-16

It was a highly accomplished display from the Mid side who had just too much class and firepower for a battling Carrick team which never gave up despite the odds. Indeed, the South side started the brighter and led 0-4 to 0-1 after thirteen minutes with Aaron Dunne knocking over two fine points, the others from Colin Loughman and a Danny O'Hanlon free. Seamus Callanan (free) had opened the scoring for Drom.

With Drom slow to settle, Swan continued to take the initiative and were good value for their three-point lead after twenty minutes (0-7 to 0-4) with three of the four points from Seamie Callanan.

Eric O'Halloran, O'Hanlon again from a free and Kevin Lanigan added to the Swan account. But then Drom upped a gear and by half-time they led 1-9 to 0-8, out-scoring the Swan 1-5 to 0-1 during that period.

They had the lead down to two points through Callanan and Johnny Ryan before Shane Hassett struck for their goal in the 28th minute.

Two points from outstanding captain David Collins and another from Johnny Ryan extended the lead before O'Hanlon pointed a Swan free on the stroke of half-time.

SECOND HALF

Drom then went on to boss the second half with centre-forward David Butler getting their second goal from a Callanan pass six minutes in and two fine points from Hassett stretching the lead to 2-11 to 0-8 eight minutes in.

As Swan struggled to stay with their opponents the Drom players picked out their passes with great accuracy and went on a point-scoring spree during the final quarter.

It was all too easy for players of the calibre of Callanan, Hassett, David Collins and David Butler as they raised white flags from all over the field.

Captain David Collins hit six points from play in a flawless performance, David Butler 1-2, Shane Hassett 1-3, Johnny Ryan 0-3 and Seamus Callanan three from play as well as five from frees.

But Swan are renowned battlers and while they never looked likely to trouble Damien Young in the Drom goal, they took their points when the chances arose.

Eric and Gavin O'Halloran worked tirelessly at midfield to feed the forwards with Danny O'Hanlon, Kevin Lanigan and sub Michael Loughman looking sharp.

But the result was never in doubt from the early stages of the second half as Drom claimed the points in some style.

Spectators were treated to some fine scoring on both sides, with forty-two scores over the course of the hour.

MATCH DETAILS

Drom & Inch: Damien Young, Robbie Long, Liam Ryan, Jamie Moloney, Paraic Campion, James Woodlock, Michael Purcell, Johnny Ryan (0-3), David Collins (0-6), Stevie Nolan, David Butler (1-2), Joe Lupton, Shane Hassett (1-3), Seamus Callanan (0-8, 0-5 frees), Michael Campion 0-1. Subs: Kevin Hassett for Paraic Campion, Pat Lupton for Nolan, Colm Kinane for Moloney, Tommy Nolan (0-1) for Shane Hassett, Joey Maher for Michael Campion.

Carrick Swans: Kieran Lonergan, Dean Kiely, Scott Hogan, Billy Murphy, Stephen Hahessy, Colin Loughman (0-1), Dale O'Hanlon, Eric O'Halloran (0-1), Gavin O'Halloran (0-1 free), Dean Waters, Kevin Lanigan (0-2), Danny O'Hanlon (0-6, 0-4 frees), Aaron Dunne (0-3), James Waters, Damien McCarthy. Subs: Jamie Kennedy (0-1) for James Waters, Mikey Loughman (0-1) for Damien McCarthy, Dwaine Fogarty for Kevin Lanigan.

Referee: Tommy Ryan (Kiladangan).