Tipperary will face Cork in the All-Ireland U21 hurling final at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday, August 26th

Tipperary will take on Cork in the final of the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland Under-21 Hurling Championship on Sunday, August 26th at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick (throw-in 5.30pm).

In the semi-finals Tipperary roared to a rousing 3-17 to 1-17 victory over Galway at the Gaelic Grounds. Tipperary beat Limerick in their provincial semi-final (1-22 to 1-13) at Semple Stadium, but came undone to a significant degree against Cork in the Munster final - the Premier County lost by thirteen points (1-13 to 2-23) to the Rebels on July 4th at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.

Liam Cahill (Ballingarry) leads the Tipperary under-21 management team alongside coach Michael Bevans (Toomevara) and selectors John Sheedy (Portroe), Seán Corbett (Boherlahan-Dualla) and TJ Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

