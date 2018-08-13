Templederry earn a commanding win over Clonakenny in the Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup

A commanding win for Templederry Kenyons leaves two intriguing matches in group two of the Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup which will define the four teams faith.

Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup

Templederry Kenyons 1-24

Clonakenny 1-12

The seasons have changed and so has Clonakenny’s form. They faced a a bullish Kenyons outfit and knew what was at stake. Templederry's supporters marvelled at Eanna Murray's performance and his sidekick Sean Ryan also looks to be hitting top form. The pre-game instructions from Eoin Brislane were carried out perfectly with Templederry attacking the channels.

Meanwhile Clonakenny supporters will be hoping that their spring form can return and that Pa Ryan, Michael John Carroll and Stephen Russell will lead the shake up.

The neutral enjoyed the sharp Templederry play and central to this were Darragh Carey and Brian Stapleton.

We also pondered as to how good the winning team are and whether can they make that break through. If this display is replicated the Séamus Ó Riain Cup is well within Templederry's grasp.

Short puck-outs were utilised as early inspired play from Eanna Murray pointing two with Padraig Cleary’s point put Templederry on top.

Clonakenny had to settle for frees in the first period - five from Michael John Carroll were dotted across the half.

Sean Ryan won two frees which Eanna Murray pointed.

A long range Willie Ryan free accounted for Clonakenny’s first half total.

Templederry hit eight in the remaining twelve minutes. Sean Ryan and Darragh Carey pointed, Adrian Ryan hit two and Eanna Murray three. And, with time almost up Christy Coughlin hit a rousing point that came from a turnover following a promising Clonakenny attack - the Kenyons led 0-14 to 0-6 at half-time.

During the third quarter Templederry hit five to Clonakenny’s two frees - Eanna Murray hit three while Adrian and Gearoid Ryan had one apiece.

Oddly at a time when 'keeper Stephen Russell was the busiest man on the field Clonakenny knocked over three in-a-row - substitute Donnacha Murray scored two and Michael John Carroll the other.

The biggest cheer of the day followed an excellent Stephen Russell triple save.

The goal did arrive for Templederry when Eanna Murray fired home.

John Joe Ryan hit Clonakenny’s goal which proved a mere consolation before Templederry hit five of the game's last six scores.

The result aside both teams have their faith in their own hands where a win in the third round will see both go through.

MATCH DETAILS

Templederry Kenyons: Stephen Russell, Michael Ryan, Christy Coughlin (0-1), Tadgh McLoughlin, Padraig O’Leary, Brian Stapleton, Tom Stapleton, Darragh Carey (0-1), Pio Kennedy (0-1), Odhran Murphy, Gearoid Ryan (0-2), Adrian Ryan (0-4), Padraig Ryan, Eanna Murray (1-12, 0-6 frees), Sean Ryan (0-2). Subs: Matthew Hogan (0-1).

Clonakenny: Stephen Russell, Donal Greed, Diarmuid Ryan, Tom Carroll, Delacy Byrne, Willie Ryan (0-2), Pa Ryan, Paul Bergin, Conor Ryan, Michael John Carroll (0-8 frees), Matthew O’Sullivan, Jonathan Cody, John Joe Ryan (1-0), Stephen Cruise, Bobby Bergin. Subs: Donnacha Murray (0-2).