Round-Up: Moyne surge to a 14-point win over Lattin-Cullen in the Tipperary intermediate championship

Moyne-Templetuohy dismissed the challenge of Lattin-Cullen Gaels in group one of the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship at Dundrum on Saturday with fourteen points to spare - the side coached by Denis Kelly (Toomevara) had helped themselves to an eleven-point win over Ballinahinch (0-20 to 0-9) in the opening round meaning that the Mid men have top spot all sewn up in group one.

Results

Ballinahinch 0-9 Moyne-Templetuohy 0-20

Moyne-Templetuohy 1-22 Lattin-Cullen Gaels 0-11

Remaining Games

Ballinahinch v Lattin-Cullen Gaels

GROUP TWO

In group two Thurles Sarsfields surged to their second consecutive win when beating Carrick Davins comprehensively at New Inn on Sunday (2-23 to 0-14). Previously Sars had dismissed the challenge of Cappawhite (1-24 to 0-13).

The Blues now top the group chased by Cashel King Cormacs in second place on three points - Cashel beat Cappawhite in Golden on Sunday (1-21 to 1-17) while they drew with Davins in the opening round (1-17 apiece).

Carrick Davins collide with Cappawhite in the third round while the winner of the meeting between Cashel King Cormacs and Thurles Sarsfields will top the group.

Results

Carrick Davins 1-17 Cashel King Cormacs 1-17

Thurles Sarsfields 1-24 Cappawhite 1-13

Thurles Sarsfields 2-23 Carrick Davins 0-14

Cashel King Cormacs 1-21 Cappawhite 1-17

Remaining Games

Carrick Davins v Cappawhite

Cashel King Cormacs v Thurles Sarsfields

GROUP THREE

Just one game took place in group three on Sunday when Borrisokane saw off Arravale Rovers at Templemore (4-13 to 1-16). Last weekend Drom & Inch proved too strong for Galtee Rovers (3-16 to 0-12).

In the opening round Drom & Inch beat Borrisokane (1-11 to 0-5) while Galtee Rovers saw off the challenge of Arravale Rovers (1-12 to 0-12).

Right now Drom & Inch top the group on four points (+22), Borrisokane are second on two (-3), Galtee Rovers are third on two (-10) and Arravale Rovers are bottom on zero points (-9).

In the third round of games Drom & Inch will be heavily fancied to beat Arravale Rovers while the contest between Borrisokane and Galtee Rovers should be interesting.

Results

Borrisokane 0-5 Drom & Inch 1-11

Galtee Rovers 1-12 Arravale Rovers 0-12

Drom & Inch 3-16 Galtee Rovers 0-12

Borrisokane 4-13 Arravale Rovers 1-16

Remaining Games

Drom & Inch v Arravale Rovers

Borrisokane v Galtee Rovers

GROUP FOUR

On Saturday in Dundrum Seán Treacy’s earned themselves a narrow win over Gortnahoe-Glengoole (0-16 to 0-14).

The West champions had already accounted for Moyle Rovers (0-18 to 1-7) meaning that the side coached by Natal O’Grady have the group honours sewn up.

In the final round of games Gortnahoe-Glengoole take on Moyle Rovers.

Results

Seán Treacy's 0-18 Moyle Rovers 1-7

Seán Treacy’s 0-16 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-14

Remaining Games

Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Moyle Rovers

GROUP FIVE

On Friday in Cahir the Golden-Kilfeacle lads notched their second successive victory when beating Ballybacon-Grange with quite a bit to spare (1-22 to 0-12). Golden-Kilfeacle saw off the challenge of Kiladangan (1-17 to 1-13) in the opening round.

Meanwhile on Sunday in Golden Kilsheelan-Kilcash carved out a narrow win over Kiladangan (0-21 to 2-14) - in the opening round Kilsheelan-Kilcash lost to Ballybacon-Grange (0-13 to 3-10) meaning that Golden-Kilfeacle top the group on four points (+17), Ballybacon-Grange are second on two points (-7), Kilsheelan-Kilcash are third on two points (-5) and Kiladangan are bottom on zero points (-5).

In the third round there is plenty to play for when Kiladangan take on Ballybacon-Grange and Golden-Kilfeacle collide with Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

Results

Kiladangan 1-13 Golden-Kilfeacle 1-17

Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-13 Ballybacon-Grange 3-10

Golden-Kilfeacle 1-22 Ballybacon-Grange 0-12

Kiladangan 2-14 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-21

Remaining Games

Kiladangan v Ballybacon-Grange

Golden-Kilfeacle v Kilsheelan-Kilcash

GROUP SIX

On Sunday in Templemore Moneygall blasted four goals and duly beat a fancied Knockavilla Kickhams side with nine points to spare.

Knockavilla Kickhams beat Shannon Rovers (3-11 to 2-12) in the opening round meaning that it is all to play for in the third round when Shannon Rovers face Moneygall.

Right now Moneygall are top on two points (+9), Knockavilla Kickhams are second on two points (-7) and Shannon Rovers are third on zero points (-2).

Results

Knockavilla Kickhams 3-11 Shannon Rovers 2-12

Moneygall 4-16 Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-19

Remaining Games

Shannon Rovers v Moneygall

COMPETITION FORMAT

The Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship is comprised of twenty-one teams; three groups of four and three groups of three (seeded on the basis of the 2017 performances). Following the round robin stage of the competition the top two teams in each group qualify for the knock-out stage of the competition.

Preliminary quarter-finals: if all divisional champions are already qualified for the knock-out phase of the competition the three group winners, which featured four teams, and one of the group winners, which featured three teams, get a bye to the quarter-finals. The remaining two group winners, featuring three teams, plus the six group runners-up play off in four preliminary quarter-finals. There are a number of other stipulations involved should a divisional champion not qualify for the knock-out stage via the round robin stage of the competition. Repeat pairings will be avoided where possible during the knock-out stage of the competition.

Two teams will be relegated from the intermediate grade in 2018.

