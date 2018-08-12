Round-Up: Moyne surge to a 14-point win over Lattin-Cullen in the Tipperary intermediate championship
Moyne-Templetuohy dismissed the challenge of Lattin-Cullen Gaels in group one of the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship at Dundrum on Saturday with fourteen points to spare - the side coached by Denis Kelly (Toomevara) had helped themselves to an eleven-point win over Ballinahinch (0-20 to 0-9) in the opening round meaning that the Mid men have top spot all sewn up in group one.
Results
Ballinahinch 0-9 Moyne-Templetuohy 0-20
Moyne-Templetuohy 1-22 Lattin-Cullen Gaels 0-11
Remaining Games
Ballinahinch v Lattin-Cullen Gaels
GROUP TWO
In group two Thurles Sarsfields surged to their second consecutive win when beating Carrick Davins comprehensively at New Inn on Sunday (2-23 to 0-14). Previously Sars had dismissed the challenge of Cappawhite (1-24 to 0-13).
The Blues now top the group chased by Cashel King Cormacs in second place on three points - Cashel beat Cappawhite in Golden on Sunday (1-21 to 1-17) while they drew with Davins in the opening round (1-17 apiece).
Carrick Davins collide with Cappawhite in the third round while the winner of the meeting between Cashel King Cormacs and Thurles Sarsfields will top the group.
Results
Carrick Davins 1-17 Cashel King Cormacs 1-17
Thurles Sarsfields 1-24 Cappawhite 1-13
Thurles Sarsfields 2-23 Carrick Davins 0-14
Cashel King Cormacs 1-21 Cappawhite 1-17
Remaining Games
Carrick Davins v Cappawhite
Cashel King Cormacs v Thurles Sarsfields
GROUP THREE
Just one game took place in group three on Sunday when Borrisokane saw off Arravale Rovers at Templemore (4-13 to 1-16). Last weekend Drom & Inch proved too strong for Galtee Rovers (3-16 to 0-12).
In the opening round Drom & Inch beat Borrisokane (1-11 to 0-5) while Galtee Rovers saw off the challenge of Arravale Rovers (1-12 to 0-12).
Right now Drom & Inch top the group on four points (+22), Borrisokane are second on two (-3), Galtee Rovers are third on two (-10) and Arravale Rovers are bottom on zero points (-9).
In the third round of games Drom & Inch will be heavily fancied to beat Arravale Rovers while the contest between Borrisokane and Galtee Rovers should be interesting.
Results
Borrisokane 0-5 Drom & Inch 1-11
Galtee Rovers 1-12 Arravale Rovers 0-12
Drom & Inch 3-16 Galtee Rovers 0-12
Borrisokane 4-13 Arravale Rovers 1-16
Remaining Games
Drom & Inch v Arravale Rovers
Borrisokane v Galtee Rovers
GROUP FOUR
On Saturday in Dundrum Seán Treacy’s earned themselves a narrow win over Gortnahoe-Glengoole (0-16 to 0-14).
The West champions had already accounted for Moyle Rovers (0-18 to 1-7) meaning that the side coached by Natal O’Grady have the group honours sewn up.
In the final round of games Gortnahoe-Glengoole take on Moyle Rovers.
Results
Seán Treacy's 0-18 Moyle Rovers 1-7
Seán Treacy’s 0-16 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-14
Remaining Games
Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Moyle Rovers
GROUP FIVE
On Friday in Cahir the Golden-Kilfeacle lads notched their second successive victory when beating Ballybacon-Grange with quite a bit to spare (1-22 to 0-12). Golden-Kilfeacle saw off the challenge of Kiladangan (1-17 to 1-13) in the opening round.
Meanwhile on Sunday in Golden Kilsheelan-Kilcash carved out a narrow win over Kiladangan (0-21 to 2-14) - in the opening round Kilsheelan-Kilcash lost to Ballybacon-Grange (0-13 to 3-10) meaning that Golden-Kilfeacle top the group on four points (+17), Ballybacon-Grange are second on two points (-7), Kilsheelan-Kilcash are third on two points (-5) and Kiladangan are bottom on zero points (-5).
In the third round there is plenty to play for when Kiladangan take on Ballybacon-Grange and Golden-Kilfeacle collide with Kilsheelan-Kilcash.
Results
Kiladangan 1-13 Golden-Kilfeacle 1-17
Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-13 Ballybacon-Grange 3-10
Golden-Kilfeacle 1-22 Ballybacon-Grange 0-12
Kiladangan 2-14 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-21
Remaining Games
Kiladangan v Ballybacon-Grange
Golden-Kilfeacle v Kilsheelan-Kilcash
GROUP SIX
On Sunday in Templemore Moneygall blasted four goals and duly beat a fancied Knockavilla Kickhams side with nine points to spare.
Knockavilla Kickhams beat Shannon Rovers (3-11 to 2-12) in the opening round meaning that it is all to play for in the third round when Shannon Rovers face Moneygall.
Right now Moneygall are top on two points (+9), Knockavilla Kickhams are second on two points (-7) and Shannon Rovers are third on zero points (-2).
Results
Knockavilla Kickhams 3-11 Shannon Rovers 2-12
Moneygall 4-16 Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-19
Remaining Games
Shannon Rovers v Moneygall
COMPETITION FORMAT
The Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship is comprised of twenty-one teams; three groups of four and three groups of three (seeded on the basis of the 2017 performances). Following the round robin stage of the competition the top two teams in each group qualify for the knock-out stage of the competition.
Preliminary quarter-finals: if all divisional champions are already qualified for the knock-out phase of the competition the three group winners, which featured four teams, and one of the group winners, which featured three teams, get a bye to the quarter-finals. The remaining two group winners, featuring three teams, plus the six group runners-up play off in four preliminary quarter-finals. There are a number of other stipulations involved should a divisional champion not qualify for the knock-out stage via the round robin stage of the competition. Repeat pairings will be avoided where possible during the knock-out stage of the competition.
Two teams will be relegated from the intermediate grade in 2018.
FURTHER READING
To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on