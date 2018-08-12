Séamus Ó Riain Cup Round-Up: JK Bracken’s present St Mary’s Clonmel with an eight-point defeat

JK Bracken’s got their championship campaign back on track when beating St Mary’s Clonmel with eight points to spare (2-16 to 1-11) in Cashel on Saturday in group one of the Tipperary Water-sponsored Séamus Ó Riain Cup.

St Mary's Clonmel beat Ballingarry (0-14 to 0-11) in the opening round while Burgess got the better of JK Bracken's (1-14 to 1-12). And, Burgess franked their form with a second win on Sunday against Ballingarry (2-23 to 1-10) meaning that Burgess comprehensively lead the group on four points while JK Bracken’s are second by virtue of their head-to-head record against St Mary’s Clonmel (both sides are on two points). Ballingarry are bottom of the group on zero points.

The third round fixtures read as follows: JK Bracken's v Ballingarry and St Mary's Clonmel v Burgess. So, Ballingarry are still in with a fighting chance of making the quarter-finals while St Mary’s must now beat Burgess.

Results

St Mary's Clonmel 0-14 Ballingarry 0-11

Burgess 1-14 JK Bracken's 1-12

JK Bracken’s 2-16 St Mary's Clonmel 1-11

Burgess 2-23 Ballingarry 1-10

Remaining Games

JK Bracken's v Ballingarry

St Mary's Clonmel v Burgess

GROUP TWO

Group two is wide open following the weekend’s results.

The margin of Silvermines' thirteen-point win (1-19 to 0-9) over Templederry in the opening round surprised many while Clonakenny's 2-11 to 0-13 victory over Newport less so.

Newport, however, came roaring back into contention on Saturday evening at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh when beating Silvermines 0-19 to 0-18. Meanwhile in Moneygall the Templederry Kenyons walloped Clonakenny (1-24 to 1-12).

Therefore all four teams now have two points with Silvermines topping the group on scoring difference (+12); Newport are second (-3), Templederry third (-1) and Clonakenny fourth (-8). So, all told it makes for an interesting third round of games: Templederry v Newport and Clonakenny v Silvermines.

Results

Clonakenny 2-11 Newport 0-13

Silvermines 1-19 Templederry Kenyons 0-9

Newport 0-19 Silvermines 0-18

Templederry Kenyons 1-24 Clonakenny 1-12

Remaining Games

Templederry Kenyons v Newport

Clonakenny v Silvermines

GROUP THREE

Moycarkey-Borris saw off the challenge of Lorrha in the opening round (1-22 to 3-10) and notched a resounding win over Ballina in Dolla on Sunday last (3-34 to 0-10) to take top spot in group three on scoring difference (+39).

Meanwhile Holycross-Ballycahill recovered from their discouraging defeat to Loughmore-Castleiney (0-10 to 1-30) in the semi-finals of the Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship to beat Lorrha-Dorrha 3-23 to 4-13 at Dolla on Sunday. Holycross-Ballycahill saw off the challenge of Ballina in the opening round (1-17 to 1-9) meaning that Michael Ferncombe’s men are second in the group (+15).

Both Holycross-Ballycahill and Moycarkey-Borris have four points while Ballina and Lorrha-Dorrha have zero.

So, in the final round of games Moycarkey-Borris and Holycross-Ballycahill will battle it out for top spot while the winner of the contest between Ballina and Lorrha-Dorrha will join that pair in the knock-out stages of this season’s Séamus Ó Riain Cup.

Results

Ballina 1-9 Holycross-Ballycahill 1-17

Lorrha-Dorrha 3-10 Moycarkey-Borris 1-22

Moycarkey-Borris 3-34 Ballina 0-10

Holycross-Ballycahill 3-23 Lorrha-Dorrha 4-13

Remaining Games

Moycarkey-Borris v Holycross-Ballycahill

Ballina v Lorrha-Dorrha

COMPETITION FORMAT

Similarly to 2017 the 2018 Séamus Ó Riain Cup finalists will be promoted to Roinn I in time for the 2019 senior hurling championship.

The 2018 Séamus Ó Riain Cup comprises of twelve teams - three seeded groups of four. Following three rounds of games the top two group winners qualify for the semi-finals while the remaining group winner and three runners-up battle it out in the quarter-finals (repeat pairings avoided where possible).

There will be no relegation from the Séamus Ó Riain Cup in 2018.

